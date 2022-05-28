ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, OR

Major North Santiam River blockages pose hazard to boaters, tubers near Stayton, Jefferson

By Zach Urness, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 4 days ago

It could be a dangerous boating and floating season on the North Santiam River.

Downed trees have created one complete blockage in the river and two other major hazard points between Stayton and Jefferson.

There haven’t been many incidents so far this season due to cool and wet weather, but with the river running higher than normal, warm weather approaching and potentially good fishing on the way, officials are warning boaters about the hazardous locations as the summer float season gets underway.

“The amount of trees in the North Santiam has increased significantly this past year and there are a fair number of obstructions,” said Brian Paulsen, boating safety program manager for the Oregon State Marine Board. “With high and cold water, there’s a high risk for everyone.”

Many of the hazards come from numerous trees killed in the Labor Day Fires that have been washed downstream and gotten trapped in the braded areas of the river, particularly between Buell-Miller County Park boat ramp, Greens Bridge and Jefferson.

The logs can capsize boats and sweep people into "strainers," where strong current traps people against branches and limbs, sometimes leading to drowning.

All reported obstructions statewide, including the ones on the North Santiam, can be pinpointed on the Marine Board’s reported waterway obstruction dashboard .

Full blockage in the river from Buell-Miller to Greens Bridge

The worst spot is a complete blockage downstream of Stayton, between Buell-Miller County boat ramp and Greens Bridge outside Jefferson.

“It is solid wood bank to bank with strong current,” Paulsen said. “We are not recommending people attempt to navigate it. This log jam is immediately after a hard 90-degree bend in the river so sight distance for boaters to make substantial action in course correction to river left to attempt portage is very limited.”

Paulsen added that even after the log jam, there were additional wood “strainers” that the current pushes boats directly into.

Paulsen said warning signs will be placed at Buell-Miller and at the Stayton boat ramps. He said the float from Stayton to Buell-Miller was clean, but that anyone in a boat should get out before floating downstream of Buell-Miller.

Additional blockages between Greens Bridge and Jefferson

In the stretch of river between Greens Bridge and Jefferson, there are two additional hazardous spots that could entangle boaters or inner tubers, just upstream of the river’s confluence with the South Santiam River.

It’s an area that has seen major issues in the past, with upward of 20 rescues needing to be carried out in the summer of 2020.

The first obstruction is about halfway between Greens Bridge and the confluence, and includes “multiple trees in the water and strong current,” the hazard map shows.

Another hazard is slightly downstream, just above the confluence, where multiple root wads could trap inner tubers especially.

Can the obstructions be taken out?

At this point, the Oregon State Marine Board is not planning to remove the hazards. It’s an expensive process and log jams are important habitat for endangered salmon and steelhead in the river.

“We know people are going to want to get on the water soon, but it’s very important that they’re prepared and informed about these hazards,” Paulsen said.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. To support his work, subscribe to the Statesman Journal . Urness is the author of “ Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon ” and “ Hiking Southern Oregon .” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Major North Santiam River blockages pose hazard to boaters, tubers near Stayton, Jefferson

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

New limits coming for Chinook fishing in Oregon over historically low numbers

Chinook salmon smolt are released from a liberation truck into an acclimation pond at Carver Park in Clackamas, Oregon. (Courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to years of drought and poor ocean conditions, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will restrict fishing for wild Chinook...
OREGON STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Best ways to play on the water in Bend, Oregon

Deschutes River. Group of people river surfing in the whitewater park at Deschutes River. Bend, Oregon, USA. May 21, 2017; Shutterstock ID 1192119136; your: Brian Healy; gl: 65050; netsuite: Lonely Planet Online Editorial; full: Best neighborhoods in Bend, OR. There’s no better activity during summertime in the high desert than...
BEND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Family fishing events June 4-5 during Free Fishing Weekend In Estacada, Eugene, Hebo, Forest Grove, Toledo, Silverton, Klamath Falls

SALEM, Ore.—Not only is fishing free in Oregon the weekend of June 4-5, ODFW and partners will bring all the gear you need to try it, too. With state Covid restrictions lifted, traditional Family Fishing events are back this year to coincide with Free Fishing Weekend the first weekend in June. At these events, ODFW staff, volunteers and partners provide all the fishing equipment (reels, rods, tackle, bait) and help teach new anglers how to rig their line, cast a rod, land a fish and identify their catch in ponds specially stocked for the weekend.
FOREST GROVE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Oregon State
City
Stayton, OR
KXL

Oregon DMV Closes Offices Due To Staffing Shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday. The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed. “We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Opinion: Let's have ODOT toll everyone -- or no one

Oregon City resident: Clackamas County should be treated the same as residents of Portland, Salem and Eugene. ODOT is unwavering in its commitment to toll Oregon roads. In my previous articles, I've shared that ODOT wants the extra revenue, and they unashamedly acknowledge that a large portion of the collected tolls will be used to pay for administrative costs, third-party collection, mass transit systems, and pedestrian and bicycle paths.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Oregon DMV has temporarily closed ten percent of its field offices

The Oregon DMV says it’s closing a half-dozen field offices for the next three months because it doesn't have enough employees to keep them open. The DMV says the summer months are its busiest time of year. That’s in part because teenagers are more likely to take their driving test during the summer. The agency says a lack of staff has caused last-minute closures of many of its offices. By shifting employees to higher-demand locations, the DMV hopes to provide a more predictable level of service, even if that means cutting off some communities entirely in the short term.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazard Map#Boaters#Into The River#Vehicles#Buell Miller County Park#The Marine Board
beachconnection.net

Head-Scratching Finds Between Florence and Yachats, Surreal Oregon Coast Science

(Yachats, Oregon) – That 20-mile segment of Oregon coast between Florence and Yachats is filled with one surprise bend in the road after another, as complex little beaches pop up between the rolling cliffs and the asphalt gives way to forested chunks or tall earthen walls on the eastern side. Think of it as a kind of preview, in essence. (Above: Strawberry Hill's mysterious "steps:" all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
mynews4.com

Oregon man killed in rollover crash on I-80 in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An Oregon man was killed in an early morning rollover crash in Reno on May 26. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a rollover crash that occurred eastbound on I-80 in the area of West McCarran around. 3:15 a.m.
RENO, NV
beachconnection.net

'All or Nothing' Meteor Event Possible Tonight, Tues; Oregon, Washington Coast

(Portland, Oregon) – Tonight and tomorrow night there's a unique possibility in the skies above Washington and Oregon: a meteor shower that is either a meteor storm or it's a total bust. According to NASA astronomers, the Tau Herculids may fire off as much as one one hundred or more per hour (maybe even up around 1,000 per hour), or it will be nothing at all. (Above: Cannon Beach, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
KDRV

Suspicious package evacuates Oregon Department of Corrections

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Corrections headquarters staff are back to work, despite a suspicious package received there today. The Department of Corrections (DOC) says about 30 employees were working in the building at the time and evacuated. No one required outside medical attention when returning to the building.
SALEM, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue

A Portland couple who camped south of Three-Fingered Jack in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area Friday night lost the trail as heavy snowfall moved in during their departure Saturday, prompting a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue effort that took about 10 hours. The post Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH IN CLATSOP COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 26 IN OREGON

CLATSOP COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday May 28th, 2022, at about 11:55 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a fatal vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 10. the preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound black 2020 Tesla...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from the Department of Environmental Quality, a water supply plan from Oregon’s Water Resources Department and a road permit from Linn County before its launch.
LINN COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

‘Pending’? Not any more; depot deal is done

The “sale pending” sign was out of date on Tuesday night, but not by much. The sale of the historic Oregon Electric Railway depot in downtown Albany was completed earlier in the day. The sale had been in the works since Feb. 1, when Matt and Janel Bennett...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Car crash closes down parts of Hwy 126 near Greenhill road

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield fire are working to clear a two-car crash that temporarily shut down parts of Highway 126. Around 1:44 p.m., two cars crashed, with one car against a pole and the driver stuck inside. The fire department was able to get the person...
EUGENE, OR
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy