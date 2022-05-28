ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Prospect Boasting Other-Worldly Statistics in the Minors

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22X5PF_0ftRXKmt00

Gavin Stone has been on fire with the Dodgers Double-A affiliate.

Dodgers fans have already gotten a sneak peak of some of the organizations top arms this year. Ryan Pepiot made his third start of the season on Friday and Michael Grove came up for a spot start earlier this month when the Dodgers played the Phillies at home. Gavin Stone isn't a big name yet, but he's doing big things in the minor leagues right now.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Stone was promoted from the Great Lake Loons (High-A) to the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) a couple of weeks ago. Since his promotion, Stone has yet to allow an earned run in his last two starts (10 IP). He's struck out 15 batters and has yielded just two walks.

On the year, Stone's WHIP and ERA are an identical 1.03.

The Dodgers selected Stone in the fifth-round pick of the 2020 draft out of University of Central Arkansas. The 6'1" righty is currently ranked as the Dodgers 21st overall prospect according to FanGraphs.

Here's the skinny on Stone from FanGraphs :

Drafted out of tiny Central Arkansas at the very end of the shortened 2020 draft, Stone presented the Dodgers with lots of workable ability (athletic frame and delivery, breaking ball feel, natural fastball carry) that he and the club have turned into big, actualized stuff. Stone sat 93-96 mph with big life and carry in 2021 (he was all 95-96 when Eric saw him this spring) and all of his secondary pitches will flash plus, though his changeup is the one that does it most consistently. Stone’s curveball has good shape but lacks power and his mid-80s slider tends to be terse, but both pitches are effective when they’re located. While his feel for release is still a little inconsistent, remember that Stone is a plus on-mound athlete, he isn’t all that removed from Central Arkansas, and his on-paper walk rates are not bad. Of all the undecided starter/reliever cases in this system, Stone is the one closest to 50/50

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#The Tulsa Drillers#Dodgers 21st#Fangraphs
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto starting in place of Cody Bellinger for Dodgers Monday

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Hanser Alberto as a starter after scratching Cody Bellinger for Monday's agme against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alberto will bat ninth and play second base, while Gavin Lux moves to left field and Kevin Pillar moves to centerfield. Alberto has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a big problem brewing at catcher

The bottom of the New York Yankees‘ batting order has been abysmal to start the 2022 season. One major variable that has impacted that group is the catcher position, housed by Kyle Higashioka and Jose Treviño. When the Yankees originally traded with the Minnesota Twins, acquiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Top Prospect Diego Cartaya Promoted To High-A Great Lakes

Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Diego Cartaya was promoted from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to the High-A Great Lakes Loons. The 20-year-old hit .260/.405/.550 with a .428 wOBA and 149 wRC+ through 33 games while hitting nine home runs, collecting 31 RBI and scoring 31 runs for the Quakes. Cartaya has also posted a 14.1% walk rate, which is an encouraging sign that shows his knowledge of the strike zone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Jeter reveals toughest pitcher he ever faced

Derek Jeter didn’t struggle against too many pitcher during his Hall of Fame career, but one pitcher seemed to have his number over everyone else. Jeter hosted a Q&A on his Instagram story Tuesday, and was asked to name the toughest pitcher he’s ever had to hit against.
MLB
The Spun

Video: Longest Home Run Of MLB Season Hit On Monday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez basically just hit a ball out of the atmosphere. Facing a 2-2 count with two outs in the top of the second, Sanchez blasted an inside pitch to the upper decks in out in right field. The home run measures in at 496 feet. That's...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Unbelievable MLB Home Run Robbery Going Viral

Eli White made an early submission for Catch of the Year on Monday night. Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi appeared to hit a three-run homer during the top of the first inning at Choctaw Stadium. White, however, had other plans. The Texas Rangers center fielder leaped well above...
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Star pitcher announces retirement

Former MLB All-Star pitcher JA Happ has officially called it a career. In an appearance on “The Heart Strong Podcast” with Jessica Lindberg this week, Happ said he spent “pretty much the whole winter” pondering whether he wanted to play in 2022. He said he watched Opening Day on TV to see what both he and his wife felt. They felt “anxiety,” which he took a sign that it was time to retire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

8-Time MLB All-Star Infielder Expected To Be Released

Robinson Cano's brief stop with the San Diego Padres is expected to end. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to ask Cano to accept a minor-league option on Thursday. The 39-year-old second baseman would likely decline, making him a free agent a month after getting cut by the New York Mets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
743
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy