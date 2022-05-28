ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measure G: FUHSD Floats New Bond

Cover picture for the articleHow much is too much to spend on public education and who should have to pay that money? That’s the question voters in the Fremont Union High School District (FUHSD) will be asked to decide on June 7. Measure G was put forth by FUHSD. It asks voters...

svvoice.com

Planning Commission Makes SB9 Recommendations

After two meetings and hours of debate, the Santa Clara Planning Commission has made recommendations to the City Council concerning SB9. As discussed at the last Planning Commission meeting, the City cannot do anything to prevent the implementation of SB9, however, it can create rules to guide how the housing act is implemented.
SANTA CLARA, CA
svvoice.com

Milestones – The Cure for Hot Air! – Opinion

Four years ago, appointed Mayor Lisa Gillmor ran for reelection against a young upstart named Anthony Becker. Becker was a virtual unknown in the community, yet full of energy and good ideas. To the surprise of many, Becker received 25% of the vote. Two years later Becker ran for election...
NBC Bay Area

California Congressman Proposes New Gas Relief Bill

Gas prices are once again at an all-time high with the average gallon costing $6.16 in California -- but it’s even higher in the Bay Area. “Gas prices keep going up up up, everything is going up, so we don’t know what to do,” said Gini Kim of San Jose.
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Overturns Cruising Ban In Unanimous Vote

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cruising is no longer illegal on Sacramento streets as the city council repealed the anti-cruising ordinance in a unanimous vote. The anti-cruising measures were put in place in 1983 by then-Mayor Joe Serna following an increase in violent attacks and vandalism on nights when people would cruise. Hundreds of cars would clog streets and businesses along Broadway complained they were losing customers due to the large crowds. Car clubs have been working for months with the city and local businesses to have the current law overturned. Last week, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced that he supports overturning the ban on cruising along with tougher laws against sideshows and reckless driving. City leaders say sideshows and other dangerous driving violations will still be enforced.
SACRAMENTO, CA
padailypost.com

RVs must leave residential neighborhoods – they can park in commercial areas

Mountain View City Council is pushing RV dwellers from neighborhood streets to office areas. Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday (May 24) that bans oversized vehicles on another 37 residential streets narrower than 40 feet. They also newly allowed overnight parking on 30 streets, mostly in commercial areas. Vice Mayor...
LocalNewsMatters.org

Homeless again: Apple-subsidized program ends, stranding dozens of motel residents

ABOUT TWO DOZEN people will likely end up back on the streets of San Jose, after one of the largest tech companies in the world failed to keep its promises. A nine-month motel program paid for by Apple and managed by nonprofit HomeFirst ended on Monday, causing panic for a group of homeless people. While some individuals have moved on to better living situations, other are still unhoused.
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

Santa Clara Memorial Day Has Different Feel

That’s the word Navy veteran Rick Gundo used to describe the Santa Clara Memorial Day ceremony at Mission City Memorial Park. Gundo led the American Legion 419 Honor Guard during the ceremony that brought together men and women from all branches of the military and several different generations of service.
SANTA CLARA, CA
svvoice.com

Soroptimist Classy Bag Affaire Rebounds

The Classy Bag Affaire on May 21 was a high-end bag heaven for the philanthropic-minded women and friends of Soroptimist International of Santa Clara Silicon Valley (SISCSV). More than 200 smartly dressed Soroptimists, supporters and political dignitaries attended the annual luncheon and bag auction fundraiser at Santa Clara Marriott Hotel. The atmosphere was as festive as a summer wedding reception, with some attendees wearing flowered hats or colorful fascinators made of net and artificial flowers.
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major storm front expected to send a shower to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Bay Area might get off easy this week, as a seven-day weather pattern expected to bring rain to 47 of the lower 48 states should only bring a short shower to the Bay Area this weekend.The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a chance of a total of .1 inch of rain or less Saturday and Sunday.The multi-colored seven-day forecast map of the U.S. has only the lightest shade of green -- meaning the smallest amount of rainfall -- for the Bay Area.The map has deep swatches of red in the middle of the country, signifying 3-4 inches of rain forecast, surrounded by dark-to-light shades of blue representing .5 to 1.5 inches of anticipated precipitation.The most California will see is in the extreme northern coast near the Oregon border, which may see up to 1 inch of rain. Everything south of Monterey is predicted to remain dry, along with the entire state of Arizona.
capradio.org

Downtown Sacramento shooting: What we know and latest updates

Six people were killed and 12 injured in a mass shooting on K Street in downtown Sacramento around 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 3. On April 6, Sacramento Police said they now believe at least five individuals fired guns from two groups. Vigils to remember the victims were held the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Purchaser Of $1.6M Winning Lottery Ticket From Sacramento Store Did Not Claim Prize By Thursday’s Deadline

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The person who purchased a $1.6 million winning lottery ticket in Sacramento did not come forward to claim the prize ahead of Thursday’s deadline. The ticket was bought last November at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli on South Land Park Drive. Powerball winners who match five numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The California Lottery said the only chance left for the winner to claim their prize is if they put their ticket in the mail with it postmarked for Thursday. Many people this week were wondering why the ticket hadn’t been turned...
vallejosun.com

Vallejo officer who killed Sean Monterrosa’s termination overturned

VALLEJO – The Vallejo police officer who shot and killed Sean Monterrosa in 2020 had his termination overturned following a mandatory appeal hearing, sources with knowledge of the proceeding told the Vallejo Sun. The department sought to fire Detective Jarrett Tonn for violations of the department’s use of force...
CBS San Francisco

Purchaser of $1.6M winning lottery ticket in Sacramento faces deadline

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Time is running out for the person who purchased a $1.6 million winning lottery ticket in Sacramento.According to Sacramento affiliate CBS13, the Powerball ticket was bought last November at Lichine's Liquor & Deli on South Land Park Drive.Powerball winners who match five numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.Just in case you've had time to dig through your drawers to find a ticket you bought way back in November, here are the winning numbers: 8-32-55-64 and 66.The winner has until Thursday to come forward and claim the prize.Many people wondering...
SACRAMENTO, CA

