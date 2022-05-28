Measure G: FUHSD Floats New Bond

How much is too much to spend on public education and who should have to pay that money? That’s the question voters in the Fremont Union High School District (FUHSD) will be asked to decide on June 7. Measure G was put forth by FUHSD. It asks voters...
After two meetings and hours of debate, the Santa Clara Planning Commission has made recommendations to the City Council concerning SB9. As discussed at the last Planning Commission meeting, the City cannot do anything to prevent the implementation of SB9, however, it can create rules to guide how the housing act is implemented.
Four years ago, appointed Mayor Lisa Gillmor ran for reelection against a young upstart named Anthony Becker. Becker was a virtual unknown in the community, yet full of energy and good ideas. To the surprise of many, Becker received 25% of the vote. Two years later Becker ran for election...
Gas prices are once again at an all-time high with the average gallon costing $6.16 in California -- but it’s even higher in the Bay Area. “Gas prices keep going up up up, everything is going up, so we don’t know what to do,” said Gini Kim of San Jose.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cruising is no longer illegal on Sacramento streets as the city council repealed the anti-cruising ordinance in a unanimous vote.
The anti-cruising measures were put in place in 1983 by then-Mayor Joe Serna following an increase in violent attacks and vandalism on nights when people would cruise. Hundreds of cars would clog streets and businesses along Broadway complained they were losing customers due to the large crowds.
Car clubs have been working for months with the city and local businesses to have the current law overturned.
Last week, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced that he supports overturning the ban on cruising along with tougher laws against sideshows and reckless driving. City leaders say sideshows and other dangerous driving violations will still be enforced.
Mountain View City Council is pushing RV dwellers from neighborhood streets to office areas. Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday (May 24) that bans oversized vehicles on another 37 residential streets narrower than 40 feet. They also newly allowed overnight parking on 30 streets, mostly in commercial areas. Vice Mayor...
ABOUT TWO DOZEN people will likely end up back on the streets of San Jose, after one of the largest tech companies in the world failed to keep its promises. A nine-month motel program paid for by Apple and managed by nonprofit HomeFirst ended on Monday, causing panic for a group of homeless people. While some individuals have moved on to better living situations, other are still unhoused.
That’s the word Navy veteran Rick Gundo used to describe the Santa Clara Memorial Day ceremony at Mission City Memorial Park. Gundo led the American Legion 419 Honor Guard during the ceremony that brought together men and women from all branches of the military and several different generations of service.
The Classy Bag Affaire on May 21 was a high-end bag heaven for the philanthropic-minded women and friends of Soroptimist International of Santa Clara Silicon Valley (SISCSV). More than 200 smartly dressed Soroptimists, supporters and political dignitaries attended the annual luncheon and bag auction fundraiser at Santa Clara Marriott Hotel. The atmosphere was as festive as a summer wedding reception, with some attendees wearing flowered hats or colorful fascinators made of net and artificial flowers.
Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi represents most of the city of San Francisco in Congress. She and her husband, an investment manager, are quite wealthy, and she tends to guide the Democratic Party away from positions that she feels will alienate the upper-class donors with whom she is a notoriously effective fundraiser.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that California is getting a new state park, which will be located near Modesto. The park will be located on 2,500 acres of land, sitting between the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers. About 1,500 acres of the land is made up of flood plains. The...
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Bay Area might get off easy this week, as a seven-day weather pattern expected to bring rain to 47 of the lower 48 states should only bring a short shower to the Bay Area this weekend.The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a chance of a total of .1 inch of rain or less Saturday and Sunday.The multi-colored seven-day forecast map of the U.S. has only the lightest shade of green -- meaning the smallest amount of rainfall -- for the Bay Area.The map has deep swatches of red in the middle of the country, signifying 3-4 inches of rain forecast, surrounded by dark-to-light shades of blue representing .5 to 1.5 inches of anticipated precipitation.The most California will see is in the extreme northern coast near the Oregon border, which may see up to 1 inch of rain. Everything south of Monterey is predicted to remain dry, along with the entire state of Arizona.
Six people were killed and 12 injured in a mass shooting on K Street in downtown Sacramento around 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 3. On April 6, Sacramento Police said they now believe at least five individuals fired guns from two groups. Vigils to remember the victims were held the...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The person who purchased a $1.6 million winning lottery ticket in Sacramento did not come forward to claim the prize ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
The ticket was bought last November at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli on South Land Park Drive. Powerball winners who match five numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.
The California Lottery said the only chance left for the winner to claim their prize is if they put their ticket in the mail with it postmarked for Thursday.
Many people this week were wondering why the ticket hadn’t been turned...
VALLEJO – The Vallejo police officer who shot and killed Sean Monterrosa in 2020 had his termination overturned following a mandatory appeal hearing, sources with knowledge of the proceeding told the Vallejo Sun. The department sought to fire Detective Jarrett Tonn for violations of the department’s use of force...
