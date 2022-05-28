ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Ex-Trumbull Doc Sentenced For Illegally Prescribing Controlled Substances

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43aodP_0ftRX3rn00
David Ciancimino had an office at 4 Corporate Drive in Shelton. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A former doctor in Connecticut will spend nearly four years in prison and will pay more than $200,000 after admitting to illegally distributing prescription medication.

Fairfield County resident David Ciancimino, age 63, of Trumbull, was sentenced by US District Judge Omar A. Williams in Hartford to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for distributing drugs out of his Shelton office to patients who did not require them.

US Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said that in October 2020, law enforcement officials launched an investigation into the suspicious distribution of benzodiazepines and stimulants out of Ciancimino's psychiatry and neurology/psychiatry office on Corporate Drive in Shelton.

During the investigation, Avery said that undercover federal agents paid Ciancimino $200 during visits to his office to receive prescriptions for Xanax or Adderall, or their generic equivalents, “with little to no medical examination.”

The former doctor was arrested on Sept. 23, 2021. In January, he surrendered his medical license and pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the scope of professional practice.

In addition to his prison term, Ciancimino was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine and he forfeited $175,773.45 at the time of his arrest.

Ciancimino remains released on a $500,000 bond and is required to report to prison on Monday, July 25.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Voice

New Haven Man Sentenced For Trafficking Fentanyl, Heroin

A Connecticut man will spend years in federal prison after being sentenced for his role in a drug-trafficking operation, authorities announced. New Haven resident Quentine Davis, age 31, was sentenced by US District Judge Janet Bond Arterton to 63 months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release after admitting to trafficking fentanyl and heroin throughout the region.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Correction Officers Discover Blades, Drugs Being Brought Into Yaphank Jail

An inmate being brought into a Long Island jail before going to prison was busted attempting to smuggle drugs and weapons inside, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff. On Wednesday, May 18, officials said that Holtsville resident William Santiago, age 36, was being booked into the Yaphank Correctional Facility when he was busted with drugs, razor blades, and “lighting materials” while being searched.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Linden Woman Stole $350K In Years-Long Medicaid Fraud Scheme: Prosecutor

A 39-year-old Linden woman was arrested on accusations she stole nearly $350,000 through bogus Medicaid claims, authorities said. Leslie K. Lassen filed numerous falsified documents with Medicaid in which she under-reported her household income between January 2015 and December 2019, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced. In June 2020,...
LINDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CEO From Greenwich Indicted For $116 Test Scam

The former CEO of a New York-based health care company from Fairfield County was charged with orchestrating a COVID-19 rapid-test investment scam that fleeced victims of $116 million, federal authorities said. Marc Schessel, age 62, of Greenwich, had his company, SCWorx Corps, make bogus public claims that it was buying...
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
Trumbull, CT
Shelton, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
Trumbull, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Shelton, CT
NBC New York

Jury Selection Starts in Trial of Connecticut Lawmaker Accused of Fraud

Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of a Connecticut state senator and his 2018 campaign treasurer on federal fraud charges alleging they lied in efforts to obtain nearly $180,000 in public funds for his election bid. Bridgeport Democratic Sen. Dennis Bradley and Jessica Martinez, his 2018 campaign treasurer, began...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
beckersasc.com

Patients sue Yale after being given saline instead of fentanyl

New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University is being sued by dozens of patients claiming the staff at the health system's reproductive clinic should have known that instead of giving fentanyl to the patients they were being injected with saline, the New Haven Register reported May 31. Because of the switch, according...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychiatry#Drugs#Prison#Adderall#Corporate Drive
Daily Voice

Two Women Killed In Wrong-Way, Head-On Haddam Crash

State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal wrong-way driver crash that killed two Connecticut women and seriously injured a man. The crash took place on Route 82 in the Middlesex County town of Haddam on Tuesday, May 31, said the Connecticut State Police. A 2022 Ford E-350 was traveling...
HADDAM, CT
Essence

Detective Who Failed To Notify Lauren Smith-Fields’ Family Of Her Death Has Suspension Overturned

Following the outrage regarding the police department’s handling of Smith-Fields’ case, the mayor of New Haven decided to place Detective Angel Llanos on leave. The detective who did not let the family of Lauren Smith-Fields know of her death has had his suspension overturned, based on the independent arbitrator’s Michael Ricci findings, reports The Hartford Courant.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Suspect Identified After Bank Robbery In Cos Cob

Police have released the identity of a Fairfield County man who allegedly robbed an area bank last month. An arrest warrant was issued by Greenwich Police on Tuesday, May 31, for Joseph C. Heffner, 42, of Greenwich, in connection with the robbery of the M&T Bank on the Post Road in Cos Cob.
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Two Killed In Franklin Crash

Police are searching for witnesses after two people were killed in a crash in Connecticut. The crash happened at about 7:50 p.m. on Monday, May 30, on Route 32 near Meeting House Hill Road in the New London County town of Franklin, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2010 Honda...
FRANKLIN, NY
Eyewitness News

State looking at ways to help prevent wrong-way crashes

(WFSB) – A man who survived a wrong way crash spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News. This is a deadly problem that’s plagued Connecticut as we’re on pace to break records for wrong way crash fatalities. “You drive casually every day and that car that was just on...
GUILFORD, CT
ABC6.com

4 Rhode Islanders killed, 1 seriously injured in Connecticut crash

THOMPSON, Conn. (WLNE) — Police said four people are dead and one person is seriously injured after a crash in Thompson, Connecticut, on Monday. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Quaddick Town Farm Road. Connecticut State Police said a Honda Civic was traveling southbound...
THOMPSON, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
283K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy