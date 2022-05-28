Ex-Trumbull Doc Sentenced For Illegally Prescribing Controlled Substances

David Ciancimino had an office at 4 Corporate Drive in Shelton. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A former doctor in Connecticut will spend nearly four years in prison and will pay more than $200,000 after admitting to illegally distributing prescription medication.

Fairfield County resident David Ciancimino, age 63, of Trumbull, was sentenced by US District Judge Omar A. Williams in Hartford to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for distributing drugs out of his Shelton office to patients who did not require them.

US Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said that in October 2020, law enforcement officials launched an investigation into the suspicious distribution of benzodiazepines and stimulants out of Ciancimino's psychiatry and neurology/psychiatry office on Corporate Drive in Shelton.

During the investigation, Avery said that undercover federal agents paid Ciancimino $200 during visits to his office to receive prescriptions for Xanax or Adderall, or their generic equivalents, “with little to no medical examination.”

The former doctor was arrested on Sept. 23, 2021. In January, he surrendered his medical license and pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the scope of professional practice.

In addition to his prison term, Ciancimino was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine and he forfeited $175,773.45 at the time of his arrest.

Ciancimino remains released on a $500,000 bond and is required to report to prison on Monday, July 25.

