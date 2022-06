SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man accused of shooting at officers and leading a chase from Sacramento to Folsom in mid-April now faces additional charges related to a separate shooting that happened earlier that same day, authorities said Tuesday. The new charges are connected to a shooting that happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on April 14 in the area of 65th Street and Jansen Drive. Jose Borrego, 34, is accused of firing shots at three occupied vehicles, leaving one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the Sacramento Police Department said. Borrego was identified as the suspect in that incident while he was already...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO