New Lorain police officers sworn in

Law enforcement at two separate Lorain County school districts arrested two students for allegedly making harmful threats toward teachers and students. Late last week, Wellington School District and Midview School District were made aware of threats made by students, who both were arrested and transported to a juvenile detention facility, according to authorities.
Lakeview Beach in Lorain reopened the morning of June 1 after the second of two drowning victims was recovered in Lake Erie. Authorities had closed the beach around 6:15 p.m., May 31, while emergency services searched for 14-year-old Isaiah Barnes and 20-year-old Jesus Del Valle-Rodriguez who went under the water and never resurfaced, according to the Lorain County Metro Parks and Coroner’s Office.
On May 13, police suspected that the driver of a motorcycle was intoxicated. When the officer tried to pull over the motorcycle, the driver attempted to flee the scene. However, perhaps due to his intoxication, the man quickly lost control of the bike and crashed. The driver was arrested for drunken driving. He was also cited for fleeing.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman told police that she accidentally shot her mother Tuesday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Frances Black, 87, of Cleveland was shot by her 54-year-old daughter about 5:40 a.m. at a residence on East 151st Street, near Bartlett Avenue, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting involving an officer from a suburban police department. Cleveland police said they were called shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday to assist Maple Heights police at the scene of the Cleveland shooting. Cleveland police said suburban officers had been investigating shootings into habitations and were pursuing a suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting.
ASHLAND — One of Ashland’s best-known detectives said farewell Tuesday to a group of people who have become her second family over nearly 25 years. Friends, family, co-workers and victims she’s helped over the years gathered for an informal, and, at times, emotional, retirement celebration for Kim Mager at Foundation Plaza on a hot, sunny Tuesday.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two of the six suspects charged in connection to the fatal drive-by shooting of a 9-year-old girl in 2018 were scheduled to face a judge for sentencing on Wednesday morning, but the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas hearings were delayed again. Court records show that...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Six people previously accused of kidnapping, torturing and killing a woman in East Cleveland have been indicted on aggravated murder and conspiracy charges. Cuyahoga County prosecutors say the group used Alishah Pointer as ransom to get information about her boyfriend. The group’s members suspected that the boyfriend was involved in the slaying of the brother of one of the accused assailants.
EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police detectives say a 46-year-old man was shot several times and killed over the weekend. According to police, several people called around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday about shots being fired near 19219 Euclid Avenue. When officers responded to the area, they found Eric Dewon Mitchell in the vestibule area of the […]
Trespassing, Hunting Meadows Drive: On May 17, a Hunting Meadows Drive landlord called police about a former tenant who was breaking into the home. The landlord said their lease ended on April 30. The caller wanted the tenant advised they are not to return to the home. If they do, the landlord will press trespassing charges.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were injured during a shooting overnight in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood. The shooting was first reported at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday near a Garden Valley housing complex along Kinsman Road. One of the victims was identified by Cleveland police as a 3-year-old girl....
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested during a search warrant in Cleveland last week, according to the Cleveland Police Department. Police searched a house near West 114th Street and Arden Avenue on May 26, according to a Facebook post from the department. Police seized “large quantities” of heroin,...
