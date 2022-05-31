For the Record

May 23

2:37 p.m. — Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, in reference to a trespass complaint. Deputies arrived on scene, but the suspect fled prior to their arrival.

4:50 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to Coolville for a well-being check on an elderly female. Upon arrival, contact was made with the female’s son, who advised that she had been admitted to a medical facility. No further action was taken.

5:02 p.m. — Deputies assisted the Athens Police Department on an investigation of stolen property when two of the involved individuals were found to be trespassing on property outside the city corporation. A report was completed.

5:31 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 682, The Plains, in response to a third-party complaint of domestic violence. On scene, deputies spoke with all involved parties, who stated that domestic violence did not occur, but they were arguing over groceries. No further action needed.

6:29 p.m. — Deputies took a report from a caller in Chauncey who was concerned about the recent behavior of their former spouse. The caller wished to have a report on file.

8:40 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany for a report of a missing teen child. While deputies were speaking with the parents, they received a tip on the child’s location. The child was located with a friend outside of a business in Albany. No further assistance was requested by the parents.

10:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a dispute. When deputies found that one of the involved parties was trying to kick the other out of the residence that they both resided at, they advised them that they will need file for a lawful eviction if they wish t

May 24 -

7:35 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Chestnut Street in The Plains for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, both parties agreed to separate and not contact each other.

9:33 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 78 in Glouster for a call about cows and goats in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area, but the animals were gone on arrival.

10:40 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 78 in Glouster in reference to cattle and goats on the caller’s property. The owner of the animals was contacted and retrieved the animals.

1:14 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Chestnut Street in The Plains in reference to a theft complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending at this time.

3:16 p.m. — Deputies were patrolling on U.S Route 33, near The Plains, when they observed an unoccupied motorcycle in the median that they believed may have crashed. While deputies were checking on the motorcycle, the owner returned with a gas can to refuel.

3:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to Pleasant Hill Road, Athens, for a well-being check. Negative contact was made with the homeowner. Deputies returned to patrol.

3:38 p.m. — Deputies took a report of a theft of a purse in The Plains.

4:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to the Albany area for a panic alarm. While en-route, the key holder advised deputies that they could disregard.

6:25 p.m. — An employee from North Plains Road, The Plains, reported suspicious activity. The caller stated that a male and female were observed in the dumpster sorting through the garbage. When the employee approached the pair, they fled into a wooded area. A deputy patrolled the location but did not witness any persons matching the description given.

6:43 p.m. — The Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance from deputies for an accident that occurred near South Plains Road, The Plains. Deputies responded to the given address and spoke with the vehicle owner and the property owners. A tire fell off a vehicle traveling on the roadway and struck the property owner’s garage. The male driving the vehicle attempted repairing the tire and leaving the scene without identifying himself to the complainants. A verbal altercation took place prior to deputies’ arrival. The situation was resolved by deputies. OHSP arrived on scene and conducted an investigation of the accident.

8:10 p.m. — A caller form Luhrig Road, Athens, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to request a deputy to their location. The caller stated a female was on their property and was refusing to leave. A deputy arrived on scene and spoke with the female in question. She was advised to not return to the property, or she could be subject to criminal charges.

8:43 p.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop on US 33. During the course of the stop, contraband was found and placed into evidence for destruction. Deputies returned to patrol.

11:08 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of subjects arguing in a parking lot. Deputies arrived but were advised the subjects had driven off before their arrival.

May 25

1:07 p.m. — Deputies patrolled the area of Salem Road, Athens, for a reported dispute in the roadway but no one was found.

2:07 p.m. — Deputies patrolled the New Marshfield area after a caller reported a car had gone past her house with a person on the hood. This call was unfounded.

3 p.m. — Deputies responded to Glouster for a possible civil dispute. Court documents were shown to the deputies and the two parties made arrangements for the male to leave the property. Deputies returned to patrol.

3:13 p.m. — A resident of Salem Road, Athens, reported a female trespassing on his property. The female was identified by the caller. When deputies arrived on scene, the female had left. This case is under further investigation.

3:45 p.m. — A report of hazardous materials in the roadway near SR 144, Coolville, was received by deputies at the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy patrolled the area and observed the material partially blocking the roadway. Contact was made with suspected male involved and he was instructed to clear the roadway.

5:35 p.m. — A caller from Rhoric Road, Athens, reported an abandoned vehicle on her property. A deputy responded to the address and placed a four-hour removal tag on the vehicle.

5:41 p.m. — Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, for a report of a stolen side-by-side, described as a 2012 red/black Trail Wagon TW400 Utility Vehicle. An investigation is pending.

5:45 p.m. — Deputies patrolled Green Lawn Cemetery after 911 received a call from a juvenile stating there was a fire and to send fire trucks. Once in the area, units had negative contact with any juveniles and did not locate a fire.

7:48 p.m. — Deputies took a report by phone of a male that had fired a pellet gun from his vehicle on the roadway in The Plains. A description was given, and a report was created. Deputies will patrol the area.

7:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to the West State ballfields to assist the Athens Police Department after receiving a report of an active shooter. It was discovered that no shooting had occurred. A person at the ballfields had placed dry ice into a closed bottle, creating an accidental explosion. A male was detained at the scene, unrelated to the original call, after it was discovered he had several active warrants for his arrest.

9:28 p.m. — A resident of Elm Street, Chauncey, requested a deputy to respond to their location. The caller stated he was involved in a verbal argument with his neighbor. The parties were separated when deputies arrived. No criminal behavior was observed.

May 25

9:42 p.m. — An employee of the Trimble area Kroger requested a deputy respond to their location for a male that was refusing to leave the property. The male was contacted by deputies and served with a trespass complaint form. The male left the area without incident.

10:17 p.m. — An employee of McDonald’s, The Plains, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a male slumped over the wheel of his vehicle. When deputies arrived, the male was observed leaving the area. Contact was made with the male and deputies observed he was alert. Deputies resumed patrol.

May 26

12:57 a.m. — Deputies responded to Greens Run Road, Glouster, for a verbal dispute. The caller reported that she was in a verbal dispute with her sister and her sister’s boyfriend. On scene, deputies spoke to all involved parties and determined no physical violence had taken place. Parties agreed to separate for the remainder of the evening to avoid further conflict. No further action needed.

7:30 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 13 in Millfield for a call of a suspicious male at a business. Deputies checked the business, but the individual was gone on arrival.

11:38 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Hartman Road, The Plains, in reference to a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, deputies were informed that the other involved party had left the residence.

11:48 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Columbus Road, Athens, in reference to a theft complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending at this time.

1:36 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Jackson Drive, The Plains, in reference to a suspicious male and female. Deputies made contact with the individuals, and they were advised to leave the premises.

4:31 p.m. — Deputies attempted to locate Samantha Riley on an active warrant. Deputies were able to make contact with Riley, and she was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident.

7:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to Glouster for report of a suspicious person. Deputies made contact with a male subject on Kroger property. The male was deemed not a threat to himself or others and was advised to leave the property. The male complied and left, and deputies returned to patrol.

7:16 p.m. — Athens County EMS requested deputies respond to North Plains Road, The Plains, for an injured female. She was transported to the hospital.