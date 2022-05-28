ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

North Kitsap Heritage Park needs protecting, not development

By Joe Lubischer, Indianola
On an STO bicycle path/road through North Kitsap Heritage Park, the column by John Willett, "NK trail must smartly look at the big picture," says that “the route…has been vetted, many times and for years.” That's wildly off the mark. I'm an an active steward at NKHP, and that route has never been vetted — for terrain, legality or policy.

The current line is old haul roads, in swales, down fall lines, and straight through wetlands and beaver ponds. A valid route through the forest will bulldoze a new road for 80% of its length. Slopes will need switchbacks — half of the three miles will be cut-and-fill construction and retaining walls.

Legally, Kitsap County granted a conservation easement to protect and preserve habitat. If one's conception is a simple bicycle path, think rather of extensive construction pushing $10 million. That level of construction would be an immediate and permanent detriment to the park’s habitat, completely inconsistent with the easement.

The County also approved a Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan. The plan stresses protection of wildlife, wetlands, and forests. And notes the need to limit uses or impacts in Heritage Parks ”to conserve, protect or enhance the park’s inherent attributes.” To date, the current STO study has not even acknowledged those policies.

So many enjoy the North Kitsap Heritage Park’s character precisely because of its natural habitat. That habitat needs protection and nurturing, not development. North Kitsap Heritage Park is a jewel, and a legacy to be saved for future generations.

Joe Lubischer, Indianola

