Bremerton, WA

Oath of service has more meaning for elected officials than the Pledge

By Deborah McDaniel, Bremerton
 4 days ago

A recent letter in the Sun stated that, by declining to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, the city council “…[doesn’t] represent me..or the majority of the citizens connected with the military.”

It’s worth noting here that, according to the Flag Code, “members of the military in uniform do not recite the Pledge. They stand at attention and remain silent. They do not put their hand over their heart.”

The letter also noted that Council hasn’t recited the pledge during Covid (2 years), during which time Council received no complaints about this.

Each member of Council swears an oath of office, which is far more solemn and meaningful than the Pledge. The oath reads, in part, that they swear to: “support the Constitution and Laws of the United States and the State of Washington.”

I support Council’s action on this and trust them to take their oath seriously, and to spend their time on the business of running the city.

Finally, the letter also stated that Council meetings are “less public by the day.” I find the opposite to be true — anyone with Internet access, including those with mobility or transportation challenges can attend all Council meetings from the comfort of their home, with no worries about parking or transit. This includes study sessions, where items on the consent agenda are discussed in detail. I highly encourage any interested citizens attend it’s often quite interesting.

Note also that the pledge is not banned, but will only be recited on select occasions.

Deborah McDaniel, Bremerton

