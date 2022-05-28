ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember council's Pledge vote when election comes around

By Larry Hill, Port Orchard
 4 days ago

I am still seething at the results of the Bremerton City Council vote of last Wednesday to eliminate the Pledge of Allegiance during our Council meetings.

To eliminate a 17-second pledge to our flag representing our great country and all the benefits and freedoms that we enjoy is unconscionable! To use the excuse of streamlining the agenda is a joke. The Council has insulted all the active and retired military, and all the employees of the government in the entire Bremerton area. Comments made during the meeting by councilpersons about the Pledge are insulting and without merit.

On top of these actions by the Council, the vote was conducted in a limited Zoom meeting, even when a request was made to postpone the vote until in-person meetings in the council chambers could be resumed, now scheduled for July.

The Council’s actions are shameful. I can only hope and pray the actions of the council will be remembered by the voters when the Council members’ re-election rolls around.

Larry Hill, Port Orchard

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Remember council's Pledge vote when election comes around

