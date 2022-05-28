ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

High school roundup: Connor Finn allowed 3 hits to lift Sandwich to victory over Fairhaven

By Staff Reports
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
Baseball:

Sandwich pitcher Connor Finn threw a three-hit, 2-0 shutout to power the Blue Knights to a season-ending victory over Fairhaven on Friday.

Finn pitched the whole game. The Blue Knights finished the season at 14-6.

Ashland 9, Barnstable 7: Barnstable dropped their game against Ashland to fall to 9-8.

Softball:

Bourne 14, Monomoy 11: Bourne (7-13) overcame an 8-0 deficit to get the win in their season finale.

Sturgis 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 0: Sturgis closed the year with a win to finish the year at 15-1.

No other highlights and scores from Friday were available by press time.

