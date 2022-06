Guaranteed to be the most versatile accessory in your wardrobe!. One of the best packing tips I’ve ever received is to always bring a silk scarf. Why? Because you never know when you’re going to need it. What if your luggage gets lost in transit and you’re left with only a white t-shirt? A brilliantly coloured neckerchief will instantly elevate your outfit. What if you misread the weather report, and instead of the balmy temperatures you dressed for, it’s a scorching sunny day? A slinky square of fabric makes the perfect impromptu bandeau top. And God forbid you get trapped in a tower Disney Princess style, and you miraculously remembered to pack fifty scarves. You can tie them all together and escape your evil stepmother equivalent.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO