Will Ole Miss baseball make NCAA Regionals? Here's where Rebels stand before Selection Monday

Ole Miss baseball is really starting to straddle the line between being in the NCAA Tournament and missing the postseason for just the fourth time in 22 years.

The Rebels (32-22, 14-16 SEC) entered conference tournament week on the right side of the bubble, appearing to be safely entrenched as a No. 3 seed for an NCAA Regional with the chance to jump to a No. 2 seed based on their performance in the SEC Tournament.

Then Ole Miss lost in the opening round of the SEC Tournament and put its resume in stone as other bubble teams continued to improve their stock throughout the week and bid-stealers in less-competitive leagues constricted the bubble.

As of Saturday morning, Ole Miss' postseason odds are hard to read. D1 Baseball has Ole Miss on the outside, ranking the Rebels as the second team out of the 64-team NCAA field. Baseball America has the Rebels sneaking inside the foul pole at No. 63, but with SEC foes still alive in Hoover like Alabama and Kentucky in position to leap them ahead of Monday's NCAA selection show (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2).

Ole Miss ranks No. 37 in the RPI, ahead of Alabama (No. 42) and Kentucky (No. 54). The Rebels are also ahead of Arkansas (No. 38), but the Razorbacks are firmly in the tournament thanks to their 18 SEC wins.

The Rebels' easiest rooting interest is for Alabama to lose to Florida and for Kentucky to lose to LSU on Saturday to freeze their resumes. Even then, it's no guarantee the committee favors the Rebels as the last SEC team in. Alabama swept Ole Miss in Oxford and though Ole Miss has a series win over Kentucky, the Wildcats have four more top-25 wins than the Rebels, including the nation's only series win against No. 1 Tennessee.

Outside of its SEC foes, Ole Miss needs to root for a big bubble. That means teams like Southern Miss, Maryland, Gonzaga and Dallas Baptist need to overcome early losses to win their conference tournaments, secure automatic bids and ensure they don't take up limited at-large real estate.

If anything is working in Ole Miss' favor, it's the way its resume has played up in the postseason. Southern Miss, Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M are all secure in the RPI top 25, locking in the Rebels' seven top-25 wins. And two of the Rebels' worst RPI losses, Oral Roberts (No. 102) and Southeastern Louisiana (No. 108), are playing for conference championships and can earn their way into the top-100 to further bolster the Rebels' case.

Ole Miss hasn't missed the NCAA Tournament since 2017. The Rebels haven't even had to play a regional on the road since 2015. This year, there's no shot at Ole Miss hosting a regional, and the odds of even making it into one feel like a coin flip.

