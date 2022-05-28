ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, KS

Newton, Hutchinson Public Schools Offering Free Meals for Kids This Summer

classiccountry1070.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewton Public Schools will be offering free summer meals for kids ages 1 to 18. Meals will be served weekdays, June 6th through July 22nd (with the exception of July 4th and 5th). The district is urging parent to save the following information:. South Breeze Elementary School: (sit down...

www.classiccountry1070.com

classiccountry1070.com

Wichita Public Schools Beginning Summer Food Program on May 31st

The Wichita school district has started the annual Summer Food Program to provide breakfast and lunch to children. Free breakfasts and lunches will be offered to children 18 years old and younger at 48 different locations. The Summer Food program runs through July 29th. All locations will offer grab-and-go meals as well as a dine-in option. Each child will receive a boxed lunch as well as a to-go breakfast for the following day.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wind Surge Hosting School Supply Drive for Students Impacted by Andover Tornado

As Andover continues recovery efforts following the April 29th tornado, The Wichita Wind Surge will host a school-supply drive with donations earmarked for the students of Andover’s Prairie Creek Elementary School. During the team’s home games between May 31st and the end of August, you can bring donations to...
ANDOVER, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Westlake Ace Hardware Kicks Off Annual Fan Drive

Westlake Ace Hardware stores in the Wichita area have kicked off its annual Fan Drive benefitting The Salvation Army. The Fan Drive will be held June 1st – 19th. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Fan Drive. Since starting the campaign in Wichita, more than $26,500 has been donated, equating to 1,700 fans given to those in need. During the Fan Drive Westlake Ace customers are asked to donate by rounding up their purchase at the register. All funds go toward buying new box fans for local Salvation Army commands.
WICHITA, KS
Southern Minnesota News

Fire truck procession planned for beloved Cleveland firefighter

A fire truck procession is planned for Glenn Beer, who spent more than four decades serving the Cleveland Fire Department. The beloved 42-year department veteran, and retired long-time Cleveland city worker, died of brain cancer on May 18. His funeral is Tuesday. Beer was the public works director when Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, MN
Bring Me The News

Statewide student walk-out planned to protest gun violence

Minnesota students are planning to stage a walk-out Tuesday afternoon in protest of gun violence. Youth activists are encouraging students across Minnesota to participate in the walk-out, planned for 12:30 p.m., in the wake of the mass elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which saw 19 children and two teachers shot dead by an 18-year-old with an AR-15 style rifle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Nurses from 11 Minnesota hospitals take to the picket line Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday morning, nurses from 11 hospitals in the Twin Cities are hitting the picket line, fighting for better contracts and patient care. Nurses from Allina Health, M Health Fairview, Children's Hospitals, and HealthPartners say they're being overworked, their hospitals are unstaffed and their patients are being overcharged, according to a statement from the Minnesota Nurses Association.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Randolph holds memorial for Eli Hart

Randolph, a small town in Dakota County, is where 6-year-old Eli Hart felt great love, living there with a foster family for just under a year. It’s also the place where his father, Tory Hart, and Hart’s fiancé, Josie Josephson, made memories with Eli. The community held a memorial service for the boy.
RANDOLPH, MN
River Falls Journal

LETTER: Squirrel shot in River Falls

Is it legal to shoot animals in the city of River Falls?. The day after Mother's Day near the alley behind Seventh Street just north of Pine Street, I found a dead squirrel with a round bullet-size hole in him/her. There are children and pets in the area, and I...
RIVER FALLS, WI
classiccountry1070.com

Sedgwick County offices moving this month

Some offices are being moved from the Sedgwick County Courthouse in order to make room for courtrooms and other needs. Moving starts this month and is scheduled to wrap up in July. Offices will be moving to the Ruffin building at 100 N. Broadway. New locations for offices and their...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kvrr.com

Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. Thirty-nine-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
classiccountry1070.com

Reward increased for information on fatal Wichita hit-and-run incident

Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County has announced an increased reward for information leading to an arrest in a Wichita man’s hit-and-run death in May. On May 1st around 2 a.m. police found 49-year-old Kurt Krueger in the 7900 block of West Cottontail, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s believed he was walking in the neighborhood and was hit by a vehicle, which then left the scene.
WICHITA, KS
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Police: Richfield H.S. Student Voluntarily Comes Forward After A Threat Cancels Classes

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Richfield High School student voluntarily came forward after an online threat led school officials to cancel classes Friday. According to Richfield police, the school alerted police at 6:31 a.m. to a potential threat, which was a picture circulating on social media that showed an RHS student holding a gun and a caption “We’re on our way.” The school closed for the day and police officers were stationed at the high school, police said. At 8 a.m., the person in the picture, a 17-year-old student at the school, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent and met with investigators. “The student and parent were fully cooperative with investigators,” police said. According to police, investigators learned the picture was taken in March, the gun is a replica firearm, and that someone else added the caption and distributed it on social media. The family allowed police into their home to recover the replica firearm. While the investigation is still active, police said investigators do not believe there are any additional risks or concerns to the community surrounding the incident. The incident comes after a nationwide threat to schools named “RHS.”

