ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Festival Beauty Trends: Ultra, Coachella, Stagecoach, Jazz Fest, Afropunk, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball and Lollapalooza

By Ryma Chikhoune
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIFaR_0ftRTE4100

Click here to read the full article.

Glitter eye shadow, colorful liner, neon hair and sparkling gems — Coachella goers channeled “Euphoria”-inspired beauty looks at this year’s festival in April. More than ever, faces and bodies were covered in rhinestones. They were on hair parts, chests and belly buttons but most framed the eyes with winged crystal jewels, pearl stickers and freckle-like temporary tattoos.

Stagecoach Festival followed, also held at Indio’s Empire Polo Club, where country music fans opted for more natural looks. But first, Ultra Music Festival — and its electronic dance music lovers — kicked things off in Miami in March, followed by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, held April 29 to May 8, and Afropunk Festival, also in Miami, on May 20 to 22 (before heading to Minneapolis later this year).

More from WWD

Next up, there’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee and Governors Ball Music Festival in New York, both in June, then Lollapalooza in Chicago in July.

In honor of the return of festivals in 2022, here’s a breakdown of the beauty trends — and brands offering the looks — seen at America’s most popular music attractions.

Ultra Music Festival

Location: Miami
Open: March 25 to 27
Founders: Russell Faibisch and Alex Omes

The inaugural Ultra Music Festival was held in 1999 on the sands of Miami Beach with an estimated 10,000 concertgoers. It’s grown to attract 165,000 attendees, gathering EDM fans at the 32-acre Bayfront Park on Biscayne Bay. Amid neon lights, with their heart-thumping beats, the likes of Kygo, DJ Snake and David Guetta took the main stage this year.

The Look : Y2K-inspired hair and makeup, with space buns, colorful streaks, oversized clips; frosty eye shadows, and glossy, ombré lips.

The Goods:
ColourPop New Millennium Pressed Powder Palette, $10
NYX Cosmetics Slim Lip Pencil in Y2K, $4
Iggy Azalea x BH Cosmetics Iggy Oral Fixation High Shine Lip Gloss, $14
Supergoop Glow Stick SPF 50, $25
Good Dye Young Poser Paste (washable and transfer-proof hair color), $18

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Location: Indio, California
Open: April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24
Founders: Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen

Organized by Goldenvoice, the festival’s site — Empire Polo Club — is where Pearl Jam hosted a concert in 1993 as part of their Vs. Tour. The rock band was famously boycotting Ticketmaster at the time, playing in front of 25,000 fans at the-then underdeveloped space. The event showed that the area was well-suited for large-scale concerts and the first Coachella festival was held six years later, over two days in October 1999. It wasn’t until 2001 that the festival began being held annually, then in 2007 it expanded to a third day and a second weekend was added in 2012. After being on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, Coachella returned with reportedly 750,000 people in attendance this year with headliners Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.

The Look: Experimental eyes, glowing and glittery bodies, playful hair and long, bold nails.

The Goods:
Pley Beauty Festival Pley Things (reusable face and body gems), $20
E.l.f. Cosmetics Face and Body Gems in Pearl, $3
Lemonhead L.A. Prisms Designer Glitter, $14
Olive & June Press-On nails, five sets for $50
Princess Polly Recycled Plastic Lelo (Butterfly) Hair Clip Set, $8

Stagecoach Festival

Location: Indio, California
Open: April 19 to May 1
Founders: Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen

After seeing the success and demand for Coachella, Goldenvoice began producing its “cousin” festival, Stagecoach, for country music fans in 2007. Organized alongside The Messina Group and Moore Entertainment, the event brings together big-name mainstream country stars with rising artists in alternative country, folk, bluegrass and Americana. This year’s headliners were Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.

The Look: Natural “no makeup” makeup and hair, stick-straight to tight curls (flowing under cowboy hats).

The Goods:
Coola Organic Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30, $36
Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer, $36
Jamie Makeup Blighlighter (blush and highlighter combo), $34
K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask, $29 (travel size)
Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo by Amika, $26

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Location: New Orleans
Open: April 29 to May 8
Founder: George Wein

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation Inc. — a nonprofit — is behind the music festival, contributing up to $350 million a year to the city’s economy, according to the organization. The first Jazz Fest, as it’s known to locals, took place in 1970. There were just about 350 people in the audience, less than the number of total musicians and staffers on site. A celebration of New Orleans and its rich culture, with a lineup of jazz, soul, funk, Caribbean, African, Latin, as well as rock, country, hip-hop, indie, the event has grown tremendously, attracting nearly 500,000 visitors pre-COVID-19. Back this year, Stevie Nicks, Erykah Badu and Lionel Richie were among the performers.

The Look: Red lips, rosy cheeks and natural hair.

The Goods:
MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $19
Ilia Multi-Stick (creamy lip and cheek color), $34
La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF 60 sunscreen, $25
Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Oil, $22
Sachajuan Ocean Mist, $15

Afropunk Festival

Locations: Miami and Minneapolis
Open: May 20 to 22 (Miami) and June 18 to 19 (Minneapolis)
Founders: James Spooner and Matthew Morgan

While Afropunk Festival started in New York at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (in 2005), it’s been held in Atlanta, Paris, London and Johannesburg. This year the event was in Miami, focused on the African diaspora, Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latino communities of Florida’s coastal city, featuring artists Rema, Mavado, ChocQuibTown, Skillibeng, Michael Brun and Prettyboy. The festival is also bringing music to Minneapolis on June 18 and 19 at Sheridan Memorial Park. Performers will include Ari Lennox, Noname, Mereba, Miloe and Evv.

The Look: Hair art, bold lipstick or clear gloss, metallic colors, glowing skin.

The Goods:
PrettyLittleThing hair rings, $15
Kitsch No-Snag Elastic, $6
About-Face Fractal Lip Color, $19
Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly, $15
Patrick Ta Major Glow Body Oil, $52

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Location: Manchester, Tennessee
Open: June 16 to 19

Developed by Ashley Capps, cofounder of AC Entertainment, following the cancellation of Hot Summer Nights festival in Knoxville, the first Bonnaroo was held in 2002. (The name is rooted in Creole slang for “best on the street,” an ode to New Orleans.) Hulu will stream this year’s festival, expected to be headlined by Tool, J. Cole and Stevie Nicks — a lineup that reflects the diverse music artists the festival has attracted through the years (including Bob Dylan, Wu-Tang Clan, Stevie Wonder and Red Hot Chili Peppers).

The Look: Boho and unfussy or eclectic and colorful, full of face and body art. Either way, there are hair braids of all kinds.

The Goods:
Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Setting Powder, $39
Hurraw Tinted Lip Balm, $5
Glamnetic colorful reusable lashes, $28
Inkbox Semi-Permanent Tattoos (lasts up to two weeks), starting at $9
Free People Braid Ins accessories, $16

Governors Ball Music Festival

Location: New York
Open: June 10 to 12
Founders: Jordan Wolowitz, Tom Russell, Yoni Resiman and Robert Spratlen

Started in 2011, the festival — produced by Founders Entertainment — was hosted on Governors Island before relocating to Randall’s Island a year later. In 2021, the festival was moved to Citi Field in Queens, headlined by Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin and Post Malone (in September). This year, it’s Halsey, J. Cole and Kid Cudi.

The Look: Anything goes — from bubble ponytails and dramatic cat eyes to seemingly bare faces and natural hair. Waterproof makeup is key as it often rains.

The Goods:
Benefit BadGal Bang! Waterproof Mascara, $27
Thrive Causemetics Infinity Waterproof Eyeliner, $22
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $39
L’Oréal Elnett Satin Hairspray, $15
Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Oil, $24

Lollapalooza

Location: Chicago
Open: July 28 to 31
Founder: Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction

The music festival began as a touring event (a farewell tour by Farrell) in 1991 before settling in Chicago. Selling out every year, about 400,000 people come out for a variety of acts and genres, from heavy metal to hip-hop and EDM. This year’s lineup includes Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo.

The Look: Statement-making beauty, from preppy pastels to ’90s Goth.

The Goods:
Bésame Cosmetics Lipstick, $28
Beautycounter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer, $50
Schwarzkopf Göt2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray, $11
Too Faced Rainbow Strobe Highlighter, $30
Kate Somerville UncompliKated Setting Spray with SPF 50, $44

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Jacquemus Heads to the Beach, Sweeney Fronts for Tory, Loewe Weaves a Tale

Click here to read the full article. BEACHY KEEN: Arguably fashion’s most adroit outdoor showman, Simon Porte Jacquemus will head to a special location near the seaside in Arles, France, for a runway display on June 27. The collection, titled “Le Papier,” will be available for purchase immediately after the show on the Jacquemus e-store, according to the house.More from WWDLoewe Men's Fall 2022Loewe RTW Spring 2022Front Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021 Clothes and accessories for men and women will be paraded, and some items from his upcoming collaboration with Nike will be unveiled there. Jacquemus deems his collections season-less, but the delivery...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for Swimwear Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Palm Angels and Vilebrequin have teamed again for their second swimwear collaboration, launching on Tuesday. The capsule collection consists of patterned and solid colored shorts, bearing both brands’ logos. While the solid color styles are available in classic black, Neptune blue and Soleil yellow, the patterned styles come in camouflage and animal patterns, a tropical sunset, Art Deco-inspired motifs, and a teddy bear pattern with paisley designs.More from WWDPalm Angels RTW Fall 2022Palm Angels X Missoni CollectionFront Row at Palm Angels RTW Fall 2020 The two brands first tied up for summer 2021, offering a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Karen Elson Stars on Only Natural Diamonds Premiere Digital Cover

Click here to read the full article. Only Natural Diamonds — the consumer-facing, multichannel digital platform powered by Natural Diamond Council — has launched its inaugural digital cover featuring model and musician Karen Elson. The cover marks the first for newly appointed editor in chief Sam Broekema, who came to OND from stints at InStyle and Vanity Fair. The new digital property is planning a quarterly cadence.More from WWD31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedInside Peak at CollegeFashionista's CF ClubhouseIpsy Adds Influencers to its Talent Network “The standard bearer of cultural significance is the cover,” Broekema explained. “We’re excited to mark this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

15 New TV Shows to Watch in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. June 2022 will see the return of many popular TV shows to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. Among the month’s most-anticipated returns are HBO’s “Westworld,” which is returning for its fourth season and reuniting the cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright, among others. Netflix is also debuting the sixth season of beloved British drama “Peaky Blinders.”More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit' The month is also seeing...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
WWD

11 Cute Summer Clothes on Amazon That Are Worth Adding to Your Lineup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. When all you want to do is stick your body in a freezer, rising temps can make getting dressed a challenge. The goods news is, though, that Amazon is making it easier than ever to find summer clothes that will help you stay cool, calm, collected and, of course, chic as ever this season.
APPAREL
WWD

Demand for Dior Sauvage Soared During Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial

Click here to read the full article. The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has had an unexpected side effect.  Per data from Hey Discount, demand for Dior’s Sauvage fragrance, for which Depp is the face, has been booming in the weeks since the trial began. In just one month, Google searches for the cologne increased by 48 percent, going from 823,000 searches in March, to 1.2 million in April, the month the trial began. More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside at Dior's Cannes FeteInside Dior's After Party in Venice Beach With the public keeping up with...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Beauty Brand Gisou Names Negar Mirsalehi Chief Beekeeper

Click here to read the full article. Gisou’s C-suite has a new queen bee.  The Netherlands-based beauty brand, which makes honey-infused hair and skin products, has named Negar Mirsalehi to the newly created title of beekeeper in chief.More from WWDJoseph RTW Spring 2023 [Photos]Emma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable Moments Mirsalehi — who’s older sister is Gisou founder Negin Mirsalehi — begins her new role on Wednesday, just in time for bee season, which typically runs May through August.  “I am beyond excited,” the elder Mirsalehi told WWD exclusively. “Gisou has inspired an incredible community over the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Louis Vuitton Will Parade Unseen Looks by the Late Virgil Abloh in Bangkok

Click here to read the full article. The late Virgil Abloh was famously prolific, and nine unseen looks from his last collection for Louis Vuitton will soon be unveiled in Bangkok. On Tuesday, Vuitton announced that it will stage a “spin-off show” in Thailand’s capital on June 1 at 7:30 p.m. local time. It is to be livestreamed on the brand’s website.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventCannes Film Festival: Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander Glow at Louis VuittonEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOS The nine never-before-seen looks from the original fall 2022 collection are said to explore three ideas — “the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Halsey
Person
Stevie Nicks
WWD

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year Plan, $10B in Sights

Click here to read the full article. The $10 billion mark is coming into focus at Levi Strauss & Co., where Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, has developed a five-year plan looking to power through any economic troubles in the landscape while ramping up growth in denim and beyond.  “We wanted to emerge from the pandemic stronger and I can say definitively that we are a stronger company today than we were before the pandemic, then at the time of the IPO [in 2019],” Bergh told WWD ahead of the company’s investor day in New York on Wednesday. “You...
BUSINESS
WWD

Isaac Mizrahi Brand Sold to WHP Global in Deal Valued at $68 Million

Click here to read the full article. Isaac Mizrahi, the brand with the big personality behind it, is aiming for another growth phase through new ownership. Xcel Brands Inc. has sold a 70 percent stake in the Mizrahi brand to WHP Global, a brand management firm that’s been rapidly building up its portfolio, for $46.2 million in cash, valuing the Mizrahi business at $68 million.More from WWDTarget 20th Anniversary Collection: See All the PhotosBrad Goreski Named Creative Director of C. WonderFall 2022 Trend: A New Take on Genderless Fashion Xcel retains a 30 percent minority interest in the Isaac Mizrahi brand and continues...
BUSINESS
WWD

Burberry Marks Jubilee With Displays of Britain’s Green Treasures

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Burberry is marking the Platinum Jubilee with a host of projects that highlight the nation’s green spaces. The company, an official sponsor of the Jubilee celebrations, which are taking place here from June 2 to 5, has teamed with Historic Royal Palaces to support Superbloom, an immersive floral display that encircles the Tower of London.More from WWDInside the Burberry x Lucien DinnerLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola Bag The brand is contributing two original, immersive outdoor installations, including...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Loewe to Celebrate Weaving and Mending at Salone del Mobile

Click here to read the full article. A WEAVE IN TIME: For its sixth project at Milan’s Salone del Mobile, Loewe and creative director Jonathan Anderson will continue to delve into craft, focusing this time on traditional weaving techniques. Highlighted throughout “Weave, Restore, Renew” is the idea that repairing is central to being sustainable while bringing uniqueness and extra character, an approach that “sits right at the crossing of respect for the environment and respect for the product,” according to Anderson.More from WWDA Look at the Grand Reopening Museum of Contemporary Art San DiegoRoberto Cavalli Resort 2023Dsquared2 Resort 2023 “Across this whole...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Music Festival#Stagecoach Festival#Ultra#Empire Polo Club
WWD

10 New Movies to Stream in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max are expanding their original film offerings in June 2022. One of the month’s most anticipated movies is coming from HBO Max, which is releasing a new take on the beloved “Father of the Bride” film. The new version centers on a Cuban American family and stars Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Diego Boneta and others.More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion Trend Hulu is also expanding its comedy offerings this month with “Fire Island,” a...
MOVIES
WWD

P448 Launches ‘Limitless’ Sneaker Program

Click here to read the full article. Sneaker brand P448 will launch on June 1 a new genderless program called the Limitless Collection with sizes ranging from EU35 to EU50. The new collection is born from consumer behavior at the brand’s New York City store, which opened in September 2021 and moved to a new location shortly after. P448 said it watched customers gravitate to footwear that was created for the opposite gender, and that spurred this collection, which is designed to allow customers to shop and express themselves freely.More from WWDLela Rose Resort 2023Wiederhoeft Resort 2023Giambattista Valli Bridal Spring 2022 “I’m...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Sugar Cosmetics Closes $50 Million in Series D Round

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — India’s Sugar Cosmetics, among the country’s biggest omnichannel beauty companies, has closed a $50 million round of Series D funding, led by L Catterton’s Asia fund. The round also drew ongoing participation from existing investors, A91 Partners, Elevation Capital and India Quotient.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The capital increase will allow Sugar to focus on its digital-first strategy in India’s rapidly developing beauty sector. The country’s beauty and personal care market is expected to reach about $21 billion in...
BUSINESS
WWD

Axel Arigato Bets on Apparel Expansion for Growth

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Swedish cult sneaker brand Axel Arigato is betting on its fast-growing apparel business to lead the growth. The label on Wednesday is launching an expansive ready-to-wear collection for the fall 2022 season with a full range of products focusing on both men’s and women’s offerings for the first time, WWD has learned.More from WWDFall 2022 Trend: A New Take on Genderless FashionLela Rose Resort 2023Wiederhoeft Resort 2023 Max Svardh, cofounder and creative director of Axel Arigato, said doubling down on apparel is a natural step for the brand after seeing the shop floor feedback....
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

Business

The Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein parent topped earnings estimates in the first quarter and is sticking by…. After Forbes cancels its planned stock market debut, WWD looks at what happened to all the digital media…. By. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. Sign...
BUSINESS
WWD

Shein’s Sustainability Head Sets Company Record Straight, What’s ‘Not True’

Click here to read the full article. Few companies have commanded as much curiosity and criticism in the fast-fashion world as Shein. “I really want to address some of the misunderstandings. We have received a considerable amount of criticism on our business model because people don’t really understand it,” said Adam Whinston, Shein’s global head of ESG.More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala Whinston — who joined Shein in December 2021 — was one of many speakers at Sourcing Journal’s sustainability summit held Wednesday....
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group Beats Boohoo, Buys Missguided

Click here to read the full article. British retail magnate Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group bought troubled fast-fashion retailer Missguided out of administration on Wednesday for 20 million pounds, or $25.16 million, edging out competitors like Boohoo, Shein and JD Sports. The owner of House of Fraser, Sports Direct, Flannels, Agent Provocateur and Jack Wills has also purchased Mennace, the menswear brand of Missguided. Following completion, Missguided will be operated by the administrator for around eight weeks. After that, the Manchester-based brand will operate as a standalone business within Frasers Group.More from WWDAmiri Resort 2023Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, And More Attend The...
BUSINESS
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated May 31 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter & Gamble signed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

26K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy