The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber is back in Broomfield as part of the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum’s annual Flying Legends of Victory Tour. The B-17 along with another historic World War II aircraft, the B-25 Mitchell, landed at Broomfield’s Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport on Tuesday. The B-17 visited Broomfield last summer as part of the tour put together by the Arizona Commemorative Air Force members, which is composed solely of volunteers. The members take two of the museum’s World War II aircrafts on tour each summer to expand the museum’s reach and educate people on the role aviation has played in combat history.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO