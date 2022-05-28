ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Ask an expert: Short-lived aspen often serve as ‘succession’ trees, seeding in when other vegetation is lost

By Kym Pokorny
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Gardening season is underway, and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension...

KTVL

Southern Oregon agencies gearing up with added resources as fire season begins

Southern Oregon — Fire season in Southern Oregon officially begins on Wednesday, and fire agencies across the Rogue Valley are preparing. The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest district now has 26 fire engines staffed seven days a week, which is up from just three last year. That's in addition to extended dispatch hours and eight other supervisor and support positions, marking its largest increase in capacity in over twenty years.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 5/31 – Six KCSD Seniors Selected for Ford Family Foundation Scholarships; Fire Season Begins Tomorrow on Lands Protected by Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF)

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
beachconnection.net

Messages In Arty Bottles Dropped on South Oregon Coast Bring Prizes

(Bandon, Oregon) – Ever dreamed of finding a message in a bottle along the Oregon coast? Ever imagined it might be worth something, to boot? (Bottle photos courtesy Bandon Chamber Visitors Center) One little town on the south Oregon coast is providing just that as of today, June 1....
BANDON, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Family fishing events June 4-5 during Free Fishing Weekend In Estacada, Eugene, Hebo, Forest Grove, Toledo, Silverton, Klamath Falls

SALEM, Ore.—Not only is fishing free in Oregon the weekend of June 4-5, ODFW and partners will bring all the gear you need to try it, too. With state Covid restrictions lifted, traditional Family Fishing events are back this year to coincide with Free Fishing Weekend the first weekend in June. At these events, ODFW staff, volunteers and partners provide all the fishing equipment (reels, rods, tackle, bait) and help teach new anglers how to rig their line, cast a rod, land a fish and identify their catch in ponds specially stocked for the weekend.
FOREST GROVE, OR
Jackson County, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 5/30 Memorial Day – Jet Flyover Schedule, Eagle Point National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony, Boatnik Festival Highlights Today

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Memorial Day Jet Flyover Schedule for Southern Oregon. Fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard based in Klamath Falls will conduct Memorial...
EAGLE POINT, OR
KDRV

Plane crashes into Rogue River near Galice, Oregon

A small plane has crashed into the Rogue River near Galice, Oregon, a few miles down river from the town of Merlin. A call came in at 9:28 AM for an aircraft crash at Ennis Riffle Campground. No injuries were reported from the crash. the aircraft, a 2002 Van RV4...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 5/27 – Another Search Warrant Served by Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office, Talent Hosting Event on 6/1 to Celebrate Receiving a $200,000 Grant to Rebuild Malmgren Garage

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Another Marijuana Search Warrant Served by Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office. INCIDENT DATE AND TIME: May 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM. REPORTING DEPUTY:...
TALENT, OR
KXL

Oregon DMV Closes Offices Due To Staffing Shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday. The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed. “We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on...
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG ANNOUNCES PASSING OF RETIRED K9 DORA

The City of Roseburg has announced the passing of retired K9 Dora, who served with the Roseburg Police Department, before being transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Dora was a two-year old Belgian Malinois when she joined RPD in October 2012 to partner with Master Officer Travis Dahl. She transferred to the Douglas County Jail in 2015 following the legalization of marijuana. Dora began working with Sergeant Chance Chastain at the jail, where all drugs including marijuana, are not allowed.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: Brookings McKay's Market opening date delays

Brookings, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lisa None emailed in asking:. "McKay's Market in Brookings: What could possibly be taking so long for construction permits to be approved by Curry County? It was initially set to open Sept 2021 and here it is 8 months later. It's not like they are building a whole new building, they are moving into a site that was previously a grocery store so its remodeling."
BROOKINGS, OR
WWEEK

The Lost Stories of the Oregon-Shot Western “The Great Northfield Minnesota Raid”

As smalltown legends go, moviemaking isn’t quite Jesse James holding up your local bank. But some in Jacksonville, Oregon, still recollect when the stars rode in. Released 50 years ago, The Great Northfield Minnesota Raid resides quietly in the upper echelon of Oregon-shot Westerns. With mythmaking on its mind and a drizzle on its face, the film reinvents the tale of Jesse James (Robert Duvall) and Cole Younger (Cliff Robertson) attempting an 1876 hit on what they dub “the biggest bank west of the Mississippi.”
JACKSONVILLE, OR
oregontoday.net

Memorial Day Flyovers in Southern Oregon, May 30

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. will conduct Memorial Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon. F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, May 30. 11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore. 11:10 a.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore. 11:20 a.m. Brookings Harbor Port, Brookings, Ore. 11:25 a.m. Collier H Buffington Memorial Park, Gold Beach, Ore. 11:40 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore. 12:00 p.m. Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Medford, Ore. 12:05 p.m. Memory Gardens Memorial Park, Medford, Ore. 12:15 p.m. Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore. All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be cancelled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies. The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941. The 173rd FW is home to the sole F-15C pilot training facility for the United States Air Force.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
ijpr.org

Historic Talent garage gets money to rebuild after Almeda Fire

The garage was originally built in the 1920s and served as one of the first car service stations in the area. It stood for 96 years before being largely destroyed in the 2020 Almeda Fire. The fire devastated the towns of Talent and Phoenix, destroying thousands of homes and businesses.
TALENT, OR
oregontoday.net

Quakes, May 30

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Sunday, May 29. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5-magnitude quake was located just outside the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Port Orford, while the other was at the junction of the two fault lines, west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. There was also a third quake, a 2.9-magnitude, on land, east to southeast of Willow Ck, CA.
PORT ORFORD, OR
kpic

Forecasters: Increased risk of sneaker waves along South Oregon Coast

COOS BAY, Ore. - The National Weather Service warned Monday of an increased risk of sneaker waves through Tuesday evening along the South Oregon Coast. From Reedsport south to the California border, beachgoers in Douglas, Coos and Curry co unties should use caution Monday evening and Tuesday, forecasters in Medford said.
REEDSPORT, OR
The Oregonian

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

