Conshohocken, PA

Memorial Day Weekend at XTRA Boutique in Conshohocken

 4 days ago

Get ready for a summer at the shore at XTRA Boutique. Stop by for...

Duck Into Local Duck Donuts Stores for Friday Treat

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Duck Donuts, with stores located in Collegeville and King of Prussia, will observe National Donut Day on Friday (June 3, 2022) by giving away a cinnamon sugar donut (at top) to every patron who visits its stores. No purchase is necessary; free donuts will be available in-store only.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
For Sale | 533 Monticello Lane | Plymouth Meeting | Noele Stinson of Coldwell Banker Realty

Noele Stinson of Coldwell Banker Realty added a new listing for sale at 533 Monticello Lane in Plymouth Meeting. For additional details, click here. If only the best will do, then this home is for you! This new construction masterpiece will be located on Monticello Lane in the wonderful and prestigious community of Whitemarsh Chase. Built by the highly acclaimed Thomas Andrew Homes, this residence will be comprised of 6 bedrooms, 5 full and 1 half baths, with 4900 square feet of living space. Step inside the home from the covered front porch into a dramatic two-story foyer area. To your right, you will be greeted by a spacious 14x16 living room with a fireplace, and to your left is an almost equally large 14x15 dining room. The dining room is perfectly situated adjacent to the expansive 27x31 Kitchen and eat-in Breakfast Nook area. This space will feature all of the high-end amenities buyers seek in a luxury residence, like Century cabinets, a 6-burnThermador gas range, an island, a walk-in pantry, and more. Next to this area is an aptly named 16x21 Great Room with a gorgeous, coffered ceiling, loads of windows to allow natural light to flood the space, and another fireplace! This room can also be accessed from the foyer area, making the main level of the home a dream for entertaining. Speaking of, there will also be a fantastic 16x10 composite deck that can be accessed just steps from the kitchen area. On the other side of the Great Room you will find a 13x14 Study with French Doors. Rounding out the main level of the home is a Powder Room located near the Living Room, Great Room, and Study, and a mudroom found on the other side of the kitchen and situated by the side entrance and the two attached garages. One garage has room for 1 car and the other has room for 2 cars. On the second level of the home, you will be greeted by a sitting area at the top of the staircase. It is a great place to cozy up with a book and relax. Wait until you see the amazing primary bedroom suite. The 17x20 sleeping area of the suite features a fireplace, stepped ceiling, two large walk-in closets, and a massive ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, a water closet, a walk-in stall shower, and a linen closet. Bedroom #2 is 13x14 in size and features its own ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Equal in size at 11 x14, Bedrooms #3 and #4 also have large walk-in closets and share a large ensuite bathroom that connects the two rooms, each with its own sink close to the entrance to their respective bedroom, to make sharing this space less intrusive. Bedroom #5 is 11x16 in size and also features a walk-in closet and its own ensuite bathroom. The upper level is finished with a full bathroom. The only thing left to discuss is the unbeatable location of this home, just minutes from major roadways for commuting, a short 5-minute drive to the train to Center City, and easy access to the dining and shopping options in Ambler, Blue Bell, Chestnut Hill, Conshohocken, and so much more. Do not miss your chance to call this place your own.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
The Cigar Republic “TCR” Conshohocken is officially open to the public!

The Cigar Republic (126 Fayette Street) in Conshohocken is a luxury cigar lounge and cocktail bar that boasts three large lounge areas, a conference/card room, a retail area, and a walk-in humidor. Affectionately referred to as “TCR” by its regulars, the business opened in a limited capacity during the early portion of the pandemic but is now excited to be fully open to the public.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
With paddle boats and Philly’s largest outdoor restaurant, Penn’s Landing has become a destination for summer fun

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Standing between canopy-covered tables and terraced stone seating, gazing out over blue water as you watch bartenders shake cocktails and families fall on baskets of food, it’s hard to remember you’re in the middle of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery's new owners to keep it in the family

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery has changed its ownership and leadership, but kept it in the family. Usman "Oz" Chaudhry said he and his brother, Rizwan "Riz" Chaudhry, on Wednesday took over ownership of the eatery at 1245 Penn Ave. from his cousin, Hamid Chaudhry. Hamid Chaudhry...
WYOMISSING, PA
Abandoned horse rescued by North Philly residents, animal control

Large farm animals wandering the streets aren't a common sight in Hunting Park, but this didn't stop residents from stepping up to help a horse who was abandoned in the neighborhood Monday. The steed, now named Darien because he was found on the 4000 block of North Darien Street, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Buy now or keep renting? Eric’s advice to maximize financial control.

Buy now or keep renting? RE/MAX Ready Eric Rehling offers advice to maximize financial control. Enter to Win – $100 Gift Card to One of 12 Conshohocken Bars/Restaurants. Enter to win a $100 gift card to one of the 12 Conshohocken and West Conshohocken bars and restaurants participating in the Thursdays in Conshy summer happy hour series. Starting Thursdays, June 2nd, enjoy cocktail, wine, and beer specials across Conshohocken from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
PA Lottery ticket worth $66k sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County Treasure Hunt ticket winner will split a jackpot prize of $132,000 with a winner from Allegheny County. Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 9-12-16-19-25, and both winners will receive individual prizes of $66,000. The winning ticket in Lancaster was sold at the Turkey Hill on North Reading […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Casino Resort Patron Charged with Harassing Table Dealer

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – This may be Sunday’s (May 29, 2022) object lesson from the Pennsylvania State Police: if you’re losing at cards, don’t lose your temper. Troopers working Sunday at 10:45 a.m. on behalf of the state Bureau of Gaming Enforcement at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., said they cited a 23-year-old Philadelphia woman for harassment. She allegedly used threatening language while she was a patron at a table game on the casino floor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Restaurant in path of 222 work gets zoners' OK to stay in business

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A longtime mainstay Italian restaurant on Route 222 that faced being closed because it found itself in the path of progress has been given a road to the future by township zoners. The township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to grant Valentino's restaurant,...
KUTZTOWN, PA
Wawa in Bensalem, PA Robbed Monday Evening

A suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money following a robbery of a busy convenience store in Bucks County Monday night, officials say. The Bensalem Police Department confirms that an investigation is ongoing after the Wawa in Bensalem, PA was robbed last night (Monday, May 30). They say...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

