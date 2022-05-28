Recipe for Shrimp Linguini from new restaurant in downtown Minneapolis
KARE 11
4 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — If you like Italian food, there's a new neighborhood spot in downtown Minneapolis. EaTo has food, a bottle shop, and a gift market. The restaurant also has takeout and a patio for outdoor dining. Chef Joan Mendez-Alvarez and Director of Operations Timmy McKenna joined KARE 11...
Summer brings plenty of new places to dine out. Check out these restaurants open now and coming this month. Guacaya Bistreaux: This Latin Caribbean restaurant, which claims to have the biggest patio on Washington Avenue, serves up tapas with New Orleans influences in the North Loop. Open now. Slice: Minneapolis'...
June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month, a nationwide celebration of LGBTQ identity, culture, and community. This year, the 50th-annual Twin Cities Pride Festival will take place at Loring Park in Minneapolis — expect the usual excellent showing of local vendors, food stands, and musical acts, plus perhaps a little extra jubilance for the half-century milestone. (Keep an eye out for a map of where to celebrate Pride at iconic Twin Cities LGBTQ bars later this month.) But at all times of the year, Minneapolis and St. Paul have plenty of LGBTQ-owned restaurants and cafes to explore: Try loaded hashbrowns at the Nicollet Diner, elegant farro carbonara at Joan’s in the Park, or spring salads straight from the farm at Wise Acre Eatery. Here are a few fantastic queer-owned spots to try around the Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Wednesday is opening day for Minneapolis' newest luxury hotel, The Four Seasons, located just west of the Mississippi River in the heart of downtown. The Four Seasons, which considers itself "the city's only five-star hotel," brags innovative architecture, 36-storys, 222 guest rooms and 34 residential condos...
New Hope Country Kitchen Restaurant Closes After Decades-long Run. A longtime family restaurant in New Hope has closed its doors. The Country Kitchen restaurant has been a staple in New Hope since 1977. The owner recently closed after selling the restaurant. Owner Kevin Tiffany posted a note outside the restaurant...
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — About 20 preschoolers from North Minneapolis provided the green thumbs needed for some planting on the rooftop garden at the Harold Mezile North Community YMCA in Minneapolis on Wednesday. "We're growing carrots, tomatoes, peppers, parsley, dill and so many other things," said Deanna Perkins, executive...
This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
As a 2020 grad, I've become an expert at finding cheap lunches around town. Here are some of my go-to spots to find meals under $10.Lake and Bryant Cafe has a unique and delicious brunch menu and bakery. Afro Deli offers African and Mediterranean fare, with locations in downtown St. Paul, the Minneapolis skyways, and near the University of Minnesota.Los Ocampo Express serves authentic Mexican food in the Minneapolis skyways for just $3 a taco. Roti in St. Louis Park is the place to go for create-your-own Mediterranean bowls and pita sandwiches. Dagwood's in the Minneapolis skyways has tasty sandwiches, and a meal with chips and a drink only runs you about $9. Asian Express in the St. Paul skyways serves huge portions of fried rice, kung pao chicken, pho, and much more for under $9.95. Stalk & Spade in downtown Wayzata and Edina have plant-based "chick'n" sandwiches and wraps for $9.95. Plus, $3.50 ice cream cones!
There's an ice cream shop in Stillwater, Minnesota that has been serving the area since the 1920s. They may also be home to the world's largest ice cream cones! They also opened a second location in St. Paul in the past few years. The ice cream shop is called Nelson's...
MINNEAPOLIS — June 1 is the start of Pride Month and a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. A well-known event right around the corner is Twin Cities Pride Festival at Loring Park. But we can't mention Pride Fest without talking about the unique stage situated on the corner of 15th and Willow in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City leaders are rolling out the red carpet to get people to visit downtown Minneapolis and enjoy a full summer of events.
The next 99 days from Tuesday until Labor Day, 882 scheduled activities and events will welcome people back downtown for the first time in three years.
“It is people who ultimately make our downtown extraordinary and we want you to be part of the action,” said Mayor Jacob Frey.
The City of Minneapolis is welcoming people back to downtown with a list of events and activities that will showcase music, culture and fun.
From Pianos on Parade, to food...
Community members made an intriguing observation amid the construction on the bridge over I-94 in Hudson. Don’t be frightened, but there has been a dinosaur sighting on Carmichael Road. Mysteriously set up on the concrete construction dividers are two small dinosaur figures “walking” toward the platoon of green army...
Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. Thirty-nine-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say...
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — On a hobby farm between St. Cloud and Cold Spring, around 500 lilac bushes are in bloom. Fortunately, those Memorial Day storms left them relatively unharmed, still, the annual window to see them will soon close. The property is owned by Mike Nistler and family,...
Mother Nature is capable of doing some powerful things. Ken Bergemann of Brooklyn Park discovered that the hard way over the weekend. “The house was totaled. The ceilings are gone. It blew stuff all apart in the house. Blew doors off hinges,” Bergemann said. On Sunday afternoon, lightning came...
RICHMOND -- A Richmond restaurant is opening next month under a new name, but to the same family. Dan Dols, and his son Derek, bought the former Jerry's Supper Club, which was previously owned by Dan's father. He says after seeing his father's restaurant sit empty, his son decided it...
Comments / 0