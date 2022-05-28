Eviction rates climb as protections for Oregon renters dwindle
By Jayati Ramakrishnan
The Oregonian
4 days ago
It’s been over two months since Oregon closed its emergency rent assistance program. In that time, safety nets for renters have continued to disappear, leaving hundreds of renters even more susceptible to eviction. Since the beginning of the year, the number of evictions filings have crept closer to...
Every public school district in Oregon last year was given the option to ban guns from their properties, but most have declined to do so. Since a change to Oregon law in September, only 13% of the state’s public school districts have opted to close an exemption that allows holders of a concealed handgun license to carry weapons onto public property where possessing a gun would otherwise be a felony, OPB reported.
Newgard is the owner of Peak Policy, LLC, a government affairs and policy consulting firm specializing in tax and regulatory matters. He lives in Tigard. Too many Oregonians believe the dream of success is slipping away. Although their wages continue to rise, the ladder of economic opportunity is pulled away from them as inflation eats away at those gains. Unfortunately, it’s likely to get rougher before things smooth out.
A man referred to in court records as “R.T.” was well known to prosecutors in Lane County when they charged him with threatening two people with a knife on a Eugene street last November. Since 1986, R.T., 58, has been charged with crimes at least 34 times. Records...
Background checks for gun sales in Oregon remained high last year but did not the top the state’s record year in 2020, according to a new state police report. Oregon State Police last year conducted 338,330 background checks on prospective gun buyers, a drop from 2020, when the state recorded the most, 418,061. Yet last year’s number was still far greater than the background checks in each of the three previous years from 2017 through 2019, figures show.
Oregon lawmakers have a packed schedule of meetings this week to get updates on how the state is implementing a long list of laws and spending priorities. Starting Wednesday, Oregon’s 90 lawmakers will hold dozens of meetings on topics ranging from drug treatment grants and challenges at the state’s public defender agency, to pleas by parents of severely developmentally disabled children to extend a pandemic program that allowed parents to work as paid caregivers for their children.
I call it “moving at the speed of government”. Here in the Northwest, the government never gets tired of reminding us “we already have your money, and you only have our promise to eventually get the job done”. I’ll give you two recent examples. All...
The nonprofit event organizer TEDxPortland could face scrutiny of its tax-exempt status, after multiple people filed complaints with the Oregon Department of Justice in recent days alleging the organization violated a federal tax code prohibition against elections involvement when it featured gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson on Saturday. The group’s event...
So former Sen. Betsy Johnson, an unabashed NRA supporter, claims that “the style of the gun does not dictate the lethality” (“TEDxPortland organizers anger ticketholders, appear to break federal rules by giving NRA-backed politician Betsy Johnson a solo platform,” May 28). What planet does she live on? Does she really think large-capacity automatic weapons aren’t more lethal than a handgun? The Sandy Hook murderer had 30-round magazines, which allowed him to shoot 38 bullets per minute, killing 26 people. As a first step toward a sane gun policy in the U.S., we need to ban large-capacity magazines. Johnson, a potential governor, has voted against several gun control bills and continues to defend her positions, even in the face of two horrible massacres within 10 days. Shame on her. And shame on TEDxPortland for giving a free megaphone to such false and blatantly partisan propaganda. I urge the Oregon Department of Revenue and the IRS to take a close look at the organization’s tax-exempt status.
Chinook salmon smolt are released from a liberation truck into an acclimation pond at Carver Park in Clackamas, Oregon. (Courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to years of drought and poor ocean conditions, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will restrict fishing for wild Chinook...
A federal lawsuit filed Monday seeks class-action status and $200 apiece for hundreds of consumers who bought CBD wellness drops in Oregon last year that inadvertently contained high doses of a psychoactive ingredient. CBD is made from hemp and usually doesn’t include THC, the substance in marijuana that produces a...
The Indigenous Medicine Conservation Fund wants to raise $20 million to support traditional medicine use around the world. For example, it would help the Yaqui Tribe in Mexico re-establish their traditional use of peyote, ayahuasca and toad. Some tribal members struggling with alcohol and suicide think traditional medicines might be helpful.
Southern Oregon — Fire season in Southern Oregon officially begins on Wednesday, and fire agencies across the Rogue Valley are preparing. The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest district now has 26 fire engines staffed seven days a week, which is up from just three last year. That's in addition to extended dispatch hours and eight other supervisor and support positions, marking its largest increase in capacity in over twenty years.
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Corrections headquarters staff are back to work, despite a suspicious package received there today. The Department of Corrections (DOC) says about 30 employees were working in the building at the time and evacuated. No one required outside medical attention when returning to the building.
Newly identified coronavirus cases fell for the first time since the second omicron wave began in late March, with 13% fewer new infections reported during the week ending Monday as compared to the week ending May 23. Average daily new cases dropped from a recent peak of nearly 1,690 per...
Fishing is free in Oregon the first weekend in June on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. Everyone can fish, clam and crab for free in Oregon those two days. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife said no fishing/shellfish licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation) are required those two days for either Oregon residents or nonresidents. It’s also free to park and camp at Oregon State Parks on Saturday, June 4.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from the Department of Environmental Quality, a water supply plan from Oregon’s Water Resources Department and a road permit from Linn County before its launch.
A California judge has ordered a halt to a state-run program of spraying pesticides on public lands and some private property, saying officials failed to assess the potential health effects as required. Superior Court Judge James Arguelles ordered the Department of Food and Agriculture to suspend all spraying under the Statewide Plant Pest Prevention and […]
