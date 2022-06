There’s a natural aching in Catherine Roche’s voice. But it isn’t a forced vocal inflection. It’s comes completely naturally, as if this New Englander was born to sing country music. She tells a story through song with such emotion, such grace. You just have to hang on to find out where her voice will take you. Honestly, the more I hear from this talented singer/songwriter, the more I need to hear. With each song there is growth, diversity, and a very apparent drive to be better.

