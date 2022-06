READING – The Select Board wrote another ARPA check Tuesday night, this time giving Reading seniors a $900,000 shot in the arm. “We know we can do more. We know this particular group, this population has really had a difficult couple years with covid and we want to be able to offer more,” said Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios to the board. “This is a critical need for seniors. Seniors have been hit hard, at least as hard as young people.”

