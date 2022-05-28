ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

City of Las Vegas Launches ‘School Supplies For Tickets’ Program

By Zoneil Maharaj
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sRD6_0ftRRXf000

Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in Downtown Las Vegas .

If you get a parking Downtown ticket between May 23 and June 23 , you’ll be able to pay the fine by donating school supplies. Part of the City of Las Vegas’ “School Supplies For Tickets” program, all supplies will be donated to the Public Education Foundation’s Teacher EXCHANGE to help meet the needs of students and educators in the Clark County School District.⁠

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RARb7_0ftRRXf000

Anyone who receives a non-public safety or non handicap-related parking ticket within city limits during the one-month period will have the option to resolve the matter with a donation of equal or greater value of the fine. Sure, you’re essentially paying the same amount, but at least it’ll go to the children. ⁠

Acceptable items include: pencils, pens, erasers, dry erase markers, disinfecting wipes, storage pins, copy paper, scissors, rulers and pencil sharpeners, among others.⁠

Learn more ways to get involved with the Public Education Foundation’s Teacher EXCHANGE.

Comments / 1

Related
nypressnews.com

Las Vegas to save 10 billion gallons of water with new plan amid megadrought

Millions of people in southern California are facing new water restrictions thanks to a megadrought crippling the Southwest. But southern Nevada has been conserving water for years. The area’s latest move is to tear out all non-functional grass to save nearly 10 billion gallons of water. CBS senior environmental correspondent Ben Tracy reports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Fox5 KVVU

Petco helps vaccinate Las Vegas Valley dogs

UPDATE - 8:53 A.M. The Animal Foundation confirmed registration is now full. Look for more opportunities in the future. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new initiative from Petco is helping get your dog vaccinated. Petco is providing one million free pet vaccines to families across the country. This Saturday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#City Limits#Downtown Las Vegas
designboom.com

the largest spherical structure on earth accommodates 20,000 people in las vegas

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has accumulated and birthed grand and famed venues across cities including New York’s Radio City Music Hall and the Rockettes, The Beacon Theatre, and Tao Group Hospitality, making them one of the leaders in the live entertainment industry. Today, a new project is underway as it has begun to grace the Las Vegas skyline. Positioned just behind The Venetian, MSG Sphere, a colossal sphere-shaped structure and theater, is growing to be the Sin City’s go-to venue for live shows, set to be finished by 2023 and the sibling of the company’s proposed sphere in London.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Boyd Gaming to host job fair June 7

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boyd Gaming will interview candidates for approximately 150 positions on Tuesday afternoon. The company is hiring for positions such as housekeeping, security officers, room reservations agents and various dining positions. Job offers will be extended immediately during the fair, according to a release. The event...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
KTLA.com

What’s new in Las Vegas this Summer

From new shows to new restaurants and bars, Vegas expert Melinda Sheckells has a round-up of everything going on this summer in sin city, both on and off the Las Vegas Strip. For more information, visit the following websites. For things to do on the strip, click here. For things...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

14 Best Places For Bottomless Mimosas In Las Vegas

We love brunch in Las Vegas for many reasons. This midpoint meal is a mixture of hearty breakfast food with light lunch pairings, and it’s not only acceptable to drink, but encouraged. These days, brunch is not only a noun but a verb. “Sorry sweetie, I can’t go out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegas360.com

Choosing the Ideal Pet-Friendly Rental in Vegas

If you’re looking for a Vegas rental that accepts pets, there are some considerations that you should make. Firstly, make sure you’re not going to be stranded if you have a large dog! Even though Las Vegas is not a big city, you might find it difficult to find pet-friendly accommodations. If that’s the case, read on to discover how to choose the ideal pet-friendly rental in Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Off the Strip

Off the Strip

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
560
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

OfftheStrip.com is a local, independent digital media company focusing on entertainment and lifestyle stories, profiles, and features delivering fast, innovative, interactive content for Las Vegas locals and lovers.

 https://www.offthestrip.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy