City of Las Vegas Launches ‘School Supplies For Tickets’ Program

If you get a parking Downtown ticket between May 23 and June 23 , you’ll be able to pay the fine by donating school supplies. Part of the City of Las Vegas’ “School Supplies For Tickets” program, all supplies will be donated to the Public Education Foundation’s Teacher EXCHANGE to help meet the needs of students and educators in the Clark County School District.⁠

Anyone who receives a non-public safety or non handicap-related parking ticket within city limits during the one-month period will have the option to resolve the matter with a donation of equal or greater value of the fine. Sure, you’re essentially paying the same amount, but at least it’ll go to the children. ⁠

Acceptable items include: pencils, pens, erasers, dry erase markers, disinfecting wipes, storage pins, copy paper, scissors, rulers and pencil sharpeners, among others.⁠

Learn more ways to get involved with the Public Education Foundation’s Teacher EXCHANGE.