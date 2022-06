According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday May 30, at approximately 11:41pm, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident at a residence on West Second Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, deputies found a male subject outside the residence suffering from multiple gunshots wounds. The victim, identified as Cedrick Mumphrey, 37, was transported to Prevost Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

DONALDSONVILLE, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO