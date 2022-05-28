ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Caesars Promo Code: Get a massive risk-free bet for the Champions League final

New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook, using the promo code NYPBONUSCZR . Check out how to claim insurance up to $1,100 on your first bet ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League final this Saturday.

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager on the 2022 Champions League final this weekend, up to a value of $1,100.

2022 Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

The 2021/22 European soccer season comes to a close this weekend, with the Champions League final taking place on Saturday night in the Stade de France, Paris.

Liverpool will get the chance to wrap-up a cup treble with a win over Los Blancos in Paris, following victories in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Meanwhile a win for Real will see them secure just their second La Liga and Champions League double since 1992.

Liverpool go into the game having narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last weekend after Manchester City came from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa on Sunday to pip the Reds to the PL crown.

Real Madrid have had La Liga won for a while now, and given how impressive they’ve been during their Champions League run so far, their fans should be full of confidence going into Saturday’s clash.

Liverpool have Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Fabinho fit for the outing in the French capital, with the Reds now left sweating on the fitness status of key midfielder Thiago, whose presence in the match is in doubt after the Spaniard suffered an injury in their recent 3-1 win against Wolves.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will have a fully-fit squad to choose from for this weekend’s final, with the likes of Casemiro and Ferland Mendy overcoming recent injuries in time for their biggest game of the 2021/22 season.

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer

  1. Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook.
  2. Read the terms and conditions of the offer.
  3. Enter the required details and verify your information.
  4. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NYPBONUSCZR .
  5. Make your initial deposit.
  6. Place your first sports bet on any Real Madrid vs Liverpool market up to the value of $1,100.
  7. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  8. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours.
  9. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

