ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Breaks Her Silence After His Death

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eR0Et_0ftRPbJS00

Days after “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta died at the age of 67 in the Dominican Republic, the late actor’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, has spoken out.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ray Liotta’s fiancée spoke out about the actor’s sudden passing. “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”

Nittolo then described Ray Liotta as being the most beautiful person inside and out that she’s ever known. “And even that is an understatement, “ she added.

As previously reported, Ray Liotta got engaged to Jacy Nittolo in 2020 but did not set a wedding date. The couple has a 20-year gap between them. Nittolo has four children from a previous relationship. She is close with Liotta’s daughter, Karsen.

Ray Liotta reportedly passed away in his sleep. He was in the Dominican Republic to film his upcoming movie “Dangerous Waters.” Along with “Dangerous Waters,” Liotta was working on other TV and film projects for 2022 and 2023. This includes “Black Bird,” “El Tonto,” “Cocaine Bear,” “The Substance,” and “April 29, 1992.”

This is a developing story…

Ray Liotta Previously Spoke About Becoming Closer With Fiancée Jacy Niotta During Pandemic

While speaking to People in November 2021, Ray Liotta spoke about becoming closer with his fiancée Jacy Niotta during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Luckily, I had met somebody, and it brought us really, really close, to the point now where I’m engaged,” Liotta stated. “So I like to think that was the reason. I’ve heard that there’s a lot of people whose relationship didn’t work out because they were with each other so much. But she’s just great.”

Ray Liotta further explained that he’s grateful for his relationship and everything in his life. “After years, you grow up, and you just see the pattern of things. I’ve definitely developed more patience. Now I’m grateful for my health. And being born. For my parents that adopted me. I mean, it could have gone a lot of different ways.”

Along with speaking about his personal life, Ray Liotta spoke about avoiding being typecast for roles. “Bad guys seem to stand out to people. It’s weird how this business works, because I’ve definitely had a career that’s up and down.”

He went on to add that for some reason he was busier in 2021 than he has been in all the years he’s been acting. “And I still feel I’m not there yet. I just think there’s a lot more.”

Comments / 50

Ann Lombardi
4d ago

We lost one of The Greatest Legends EverRIP Ray

Reply
28
Paula Roberts
4d ago

he had beautiful eyes....good actor..another one gone from us forever...

Reply
11
Felicia Alexander
4d ago

One of my favorite actors. God Bless🙏🏻❤️

Reply
32
Related
Outsider.com

Ray Liotta Last Photographed Holding Hands With Fiancee Days Before His Death

Today, Hollywood and movie enthusiasts alike were struck with tragedy when Goodfellas icon Ray Liotta was found dead at the age of 67. According to Deadline, the actor died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic for the filming of his upcoming thriller Dangerous Waters. TMZ added that there’s no suspicion surrounding the death of Liotta and no foul play is suspected.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Liotta
TMZ.com

Ray Liotta's Selfie With Fan Days Before Death, Looked Healthy & Vibrant

Ray Liotta was as polite and courteous as ever when he posed with a fan in the Dominican Republic just days before he passed away -- but more importantly ... he looked fine. TMZ has obtained a photo of Ray on Sunday, May 22 -- a mere 4 days before he suddenly died in the island nation -- and this woman who was fortunate enough to snap a selfie of the two of them says he was as kind and receptive as could be.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#El Tonto#Actor
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Donna Douglas Reflected On How Fans Respond To Seeing Her in Public

The classic TV sitcom, “The Beverly Hillbillies” aired for nine successful seasons between 1962 and 1971, despite the harsh commentary of industry critics. At the center of “The Beverly Hillbillies” family was Donna Douglas’s character, Elly May Clampett. Douglas had a successful run on the CBS series and afterward found herself in real estate, before seeing success as a singer, speaker, and author. Before her death in 2015, Donna Douglas revealed some of the realities of her role as well as her life outside of “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship. Ant...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Actor Fred Ward Dies at 79

Golden Globe-winning actor Fred Ward has passed away at the age of 79. TMZ reports via Ward’s rep that his cause of death is currently unknown. Ward, who died on May 8, wanted memorial tributes to be given to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. His screen credits...
BOSTON, MA
OK! Magazine

Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Baby Daddy Sid Wilson? What To Know About Her Musician Boyfriend

On Thursday, May 12, Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson announced they were expecting their first child together by posting a sonogram on their Instagram pages. The exciting news came as a shock to some fans, as the two have only been dating since January, but the parents-to-be have actually known each other for over two decades!According to reports, the two first met back in 1999, as Wilson's metal band Slipknot was touring with the 37-year-old Fashion Police alum's rockstar dad, Ozzy Osbourne.Wilson, 45, acts as a DJ for the iconic group, though he also plays the piano and keyboard....
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Posts Sultry Photo As Her Romance With John Miller Heats Up

Trying to get John Miller's attention? Jennifer Garner posted a sultry snapshot via Instagram on Monday, May 16. "What a little peanut. 👧🏻 Shot by three incredible artists who are no longer with us: 📸😇: #HerbRitts💄😇: #PaulStarr💆🏻‍♀️😇: #RayAllington.😘: @kristasmith🖊: @m1keh0gan," the actress, 50, captioned the old school photo. Of course, people loved the throwback. One person wrote, "Absolutely stunning! They captured your incredible essence perfectly.I'm so sorry they are no longer with us. This photo of you honors them in a powerful way. Thank you for sharing 🙏 ❤️," while another added, "🔥Wow wow wow. Beauty for daysssssss🔥."A third...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Pens Loving Tribute To Son Benjamin, 27, Who Died By Suicide: ‘Forever Mourning”

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has stayed out of the spotlight since the loss of her son Benjamin Keough in July 2020. But after over a year of near complete silence on her Instagram account, the gorgeous singer took to the platform to reflect on Benjamin’s death by suicide, saying that it has “swallowed” her “whole.” “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Lisa Marie heartbreakingly revealed in a May 14 post.
CALABASAS, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

467K+
Followers
50K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy