Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Breaks Her Silence After His Death

Days after “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta died at the age of 67 in the Dominican Republic, the late actor’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, has spoken out.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ray Liotta’s fiancée spoke out about the actor’s sudden passing. “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”

Nittolo then described Ray Liotta as being the most beautiful person inside and out that she’s ever known. “And even that is an understatement, “ she added.

As previously reported, Ray Liotta got engaged to Jacy Nittolo in 2020 but did not set a wedding date. The couple has a 20-year gap between them. Nittolo has four children from a previous relationship. She is close with Liotta’s daughter, Karsen.

Ray Liotta reportedly passed away in his sleep. He was in the Dominican Republic to film his upcoming movie “Dangerous Waters.” Along with “Dangerous Waters,” Liotta was working on other TV and film projects for 2022 and 2023. This includes “Black Bird,” “El Tonto,” “Cocaine Bear,” “The Substance,” and “April 29, 1992.”

This is a developing story…

Ray Liotta Previously Spoke About Becoming Closer With Fiancée Jacy Niotta During Pandemic

While speaking to People in November 2021, Ray Liotta spoke about becoming closer with his fiancée Jacy Niotta during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Luckily, I had met somebody, and it brought us really, really close, to the point now where I’m engaged,” Liotta stated. “So I like to think that was the reason. I’ve heard that there’s a lot of people whose relationship didn’t work out because they were with each other so much. But she’s just great.”

Ray Liotta further explained that he’s grateful for his relationship and everything in his life. “After years, you grow up, and you just see the pattern of things. I’ve definitely developed more patience. Now I’m grateful for my health. And being born. For my parents that adopted me. I mean, it could have gone a lot of different ways.”

Along with speaking about his personal life, Ray Liotta spoke about avoiding being typecast for roles. “Bad guys seem to stand out to people. It’s weird how this business works, because I’ve definitely had a career that’s up and down.”

He went on to add that for some reason he was busier in 2021 than he has been in all the years he’s been acting. “And I still feel I’m not there yet. I just think there’s a lot more.”