2022 five-star Canadian prospect Leonard Miller will no longer consider going to college and will go pro this year. He is currently declared for the 2022 NBA Draft and is still considering joining the G League Ignite program instead of staying in the draft. When making this announcement on Tuesday afternoon he eliminated the two colleges he was still considering, the Kentucky Wildcats and Arizona Wildcats. Miller has until June 13th to withdraw from the 2022 NBA Draft and join the G League Ignite program.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO