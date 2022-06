A new law banning “ghost guns”, which are privately manufactured guns that do not have serial numbers, goes into effect today. Anyone who possesses a “ghost gun” will now be subject to a misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison. Individuals who sell or transfer unserialized firearms would be subject to a misdemeanor punishable by up to five years in prison, or a $10,000 fine, and would be no longer be able to own firearms.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO