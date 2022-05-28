6 top-rated hikes on the North Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heading to the Oregon Coast this Memorial Day weekend?

Despite the rainy forecast , there there are still great hikes to be had along Oregon’s North Coast.

Check out some of Google’s top-rated hiking trails from just north of Lincoln City to the mouth of the Columbia River.

Oswald West State Park

A gem on the Oregon Coast, with multiple miles of trails, including the Cape Falcon Trail, the Elk Flats Trail and the Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain Trail, which remains temporarily closed at the time of this article’s publication, but Oregon State Parks hopes it reopens sometime in summer 2022.

Ecola State Park

Located between Seaside and Cannon Beach and around Tillamook Head, there are multiple trails, including the Clatsop Loop Trail and Indian Beach Trail, located within the state park. However, there is a day-use parking fee within the park itself.

Fort to Sea Trail

From Fort Clatsop to Sunset Beach in Warrenton, it’s a moderate 6.5 mile hike one way and a 13 mile loop. You’ll have to pay for parking at Fort Clatsop and potentially park another car at Sunset Beach, which is a state park, but that’s free.

Fort Stevens

A year-round campground that used to be a military installation from the Civil War to World War II, Fort Stevens in Warrenton also has miles of hiking, biking and horse-riding trails and coast access — along with an historic shipwreck.

Cascade Head Trail

Considered to be the southernmost part of the North Oregon Coast before the coastline becomes the Central Oregon Coast, the Cascade Head Trail is a hiking trail managed by the Nature Conservancy and features grasslands, and is a home to the Oregon silverspot butterfly, which depends on a single plant species. Because it’s a preserve, you’re asked to keep your dog at home.

Bayocean Peninsula Park

Located in Tillamook, Bayocean Peninsula Park is an easy loop along Tillamook Bay and the Pacific. The park is maintained by Tillamook County and also hosts fishing access.

