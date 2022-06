Construction personnel and their vehicles will be part of the Richfield Historic District scenery for most of the summer. In early June, the Heinle building will be razed, the first sign that activities have started. Shortly afterward, construction on the Grant Street extension and a municipal parking lot will begin. No timeline has been given for the construction of the Richfield Brewing Company on the corner of Broadview Road and Grant Street.

RICHFIELD, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO