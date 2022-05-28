ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chocowinity, NC

Eastern North Carolina man arrested on methamphetamine charges

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Chocowinity man on methamphetamine-related charges. According to a...

www.thecoastlandtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Man wanted for shooting into vehicle, injuring woman

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are searching for a man who they say shot into a vehicle. Halifax County deputies got the call around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting in the area of Allison Drive just outside of Scotland Neck. When they got...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern police investigating homicide at home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police were at a home Wednesday conducting an initial death investigation that has now been classified as a homicide, officials said. WNCT’s Toni Snyder reports the investigation was being held at a home on Rhem Avenue. Lt. Jason Williams said the investigation began Wednesday morning. There were a […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Surveillance videos help make robbery arrest

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police are able to make an arrest in a robbery after video surveillance helps them identify the suspects. It happened on Tuesday morning around 9:30 when officers say they responded to a robbery at the Friendly Way convenience store on East Raleigh Boulevard. Investigators...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chocowinity, NC
State
North Carolina State
Chocowinity, NC
Crime & Safety
Beaufort County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Beaufort, NC
County
Beaufort County, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD conducts Memorial Day weekend traffic checkpoints, see the results

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit, with assistance from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, NCSHP, and the Jacksonville Police Department, conducted a multi-agency checking station Saturday night. There were a total of 68...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro man killed when vehicle flips in crash: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 45-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Goldsboro early Wednesday. Just before 3:20 a.m., members of Goldsboro police’s “B” shift were called to Royall Avenue and N. Center Street near Greenleaf Street. Officers found a damaged vehicle, utility pole...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Driver dies in early morning car crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is dead after a car accident early Wednesday morning. On June 1, at approximately 3:19 a.m., Goldsboro Police responded to the area of Royall Avenue and N. Center Street near Greenleaf Street in reference to a one-car traffic crash with extensive debris in the roadway, including a damaged power pole blocking the road.
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Eastern North Carolina#Drug Paraphernalia#Bcso
WITN

Jacksonville elderly man missing for four years

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Four years later and law enforcement officials are still looking for an elderly man with dementia who they say walked away from his home. “Over the past four years police investigators have followed up on every lead they have received, unfortunately none of them have led us to the whereabouts of Mr. Wilson,” Jacksonville police department’s Mike Capps said in part.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston man dies after stepping in front of car Sunday

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A man died this morning after police say he stepped in front of a car Sunday near Grainger Stadium in Kinston. Police said it happened around 3:00 p.m. Sunday when 28-year-old, Michael Huston was hit on East Vernon Avenue next to East Street. After the collision, Huston...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston police looking for suspect from Queen Street robbery

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect from a robbery. They said it happened at 1316 N. Queen Street. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444. There may be a cash reward for information that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC driver charged for taking the NC Tollway despite not driving it

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) — Every time a car passes through these North Carolina toll collection sites while driving the NC Expressway, a camera takes a picture of your license plate and the state sends you a bill. Mona Raymond’s husband got one of these bills. Raymond says, “He’s...
CLAYTON, NC
neusenews.com

Update: Pedestrian struck by a vehicle dies from injuries

On May 29th, 2022, at approximately 2:53 pm, officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Vernon Avenue and East Street. Witness statements, as well as video footage revealed the pedestrian was crossing northbound across Vernon Avenue at the intersection of East Street. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Vernon Avenue struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to UNC Lenoir and later to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. On Monday, May 30, 2022, the pedestrian died as a result from the injuries he sustained from being struck by the vehicle.
GREENVILLE, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Living in his car, then a one-star motel, Goldsboro man who survived Hurricane Matthew gets little relief from state

Man’s advocate says NCORR ignored requests for emergency repairs. [Editor’s note: This is among several Policy Watch profiles of homeowners who remain displaced from Hurricane Matthew, which devastated parts of North Carolina in October 2016. These personal stories are part of Policy Watch’s ongoing investigation into the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency, which has mishandled the RebuildNC program. Five and half years after the storm hit, hundreds of households, equivalent to thousands of people, still do not have permanent homes; they are living in motels, travel trailers, with relatives, or even in their damaged houses. For each profile, Policy Watch has given residents the option of using their full names, partial names or no name at all, depending on their comfort level.]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Police investigating after vehicles shot at Greenville apartment complex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help tracking down those responsible for a shooting at an apartment complex this weekend. Greenville Police said that several vehicles were riddled with bullets at the 33 East Apartments on East 10th Street this past Sunday around 1 a.m. Fortunately, no...
WITN

VIDEO: Dashcam captures driver hit Bethel police officer cruiser during chase

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is facing several charges after police said she led them on a dangerous vehicle chase this past Friday night that included hitting an officer’s vehicle. Bethel Police Chief W.D. Rhodes said that it happened just after 8:00 when officers tried to stop a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy