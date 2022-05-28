ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Showers with fire concerns

By Thomas Geboy
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3vws_0ftRKdl100

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Friday, Utah! We remain above average today after seeing the hottest day of the year yesterday, but major change grips the Great Basin by Saturday with some more subtle changes of today.

The ridge of high pressure is currently shifting to the east and allowing winds to increase. The uptick in winds will impact Southern Utah where humidity will be low combined with warmth, and so fire danger rises. The fire risk holds on Friday and the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend. Red Flag Warnings are posted for Friday through Sunday evening in Southern and Eastern Utah, and gusty winds could easily spread any flames that ignite. Fire danger will remain elevated as many campers and hikers hit the road and backcountry for the weekend, so we will have to be extra careful with these ripe conditions.

​While today will be above average with mid 80s expected along the Wasatch Front, we get westerly winds and slight cooling as we close out the work week into Memorial Day weekend. We’ll add in a slight chance for showers and a few thunderstorms for the northernmost half of the state late this afternoon into the nighttime. Temperatures will also come down slightly and in northern Utah, it will be about 5-10 degrees cooler than Thursday and about 3-5 degrees cooler in southern Utah. Again, this is just the beginning of a weather pattern shift.

Major increase in airborne pollen, study finds

We have a series of disturbances trekking into Utah starting Friday, with a larger system set to impact the latter half of the Memorial Day weekend. This will result in the cooling trend continuing while also likely adding a chance for wet weather and at times, windier conditions. Right now, the best chance for wet weather appears to favor the northern two-thirds of the state, but by late Sunday into Monday there is a slight chance that some moisture could make it into southernmost Utah. Each day Saturday through Tuesday will bring moisture potential with the best chance being Sunday into Memorial Day. On top of that, there will be potential for thunderstorms. Right now, the northern half of the state and in central Utah, expect thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

In southern Utah, winds are likely to increase which could result in more high fire danger continuing through the weekend even with cooler conditions, so if you plan on going to the park, be mindful of that. On top of the fire risk, with the winds patchy blowing dust will be possible across southern Utah. Moisture potential at this point is looking healthy as most valleys in northern Utah could see over a half inch of precipitation while higher elevations in northern and central could see over an inch! In our mountains, we will likely see some accumulating snow, especially Sunday and Monday with the snow line being about 7000ft. From late Sunday into Monday, the snow line could dip to 7000ft in northern Utah. At last check, Sunday and Memorial Day Monday looks like a bit of a washout with showers expected and significantly cooler temperatures. Monday is not the day for your outdoor plans as we’ll struggle to reach 60 in Salt Lake City.

If you have any outdoor plans for Memorial Day weekend continue to stay up to date on the forecast!

The takeaway? Slightly cooler to close out the workweek with very big changes coming our way through Memorial Day weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Trending warmer with plenty of sunshine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! After a much-needed stretch of wet weather in northern Utah, conditions will begin to calm as low pressure gets replaced with high pressure that will hang out for the second half of the workweek. On Wednesday we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state. In […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Departing clouds mean a lot of sunshine for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – It seemed like we were going to be under the cover of clouds forever. But just like guests that have stayed a little too long, it was time for the low-pressure system to move on and clear up our skies again. The new high-pressure system will now hang out […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Unsettled Tuesday with warmer, drier days ahead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! The Memorial Day weekend brought MUCH need moisture to the Beehive State with the bulk of it being in northern Utah where some spots picked up over 2 inches of precipitation. In the northern Wasatch Back, Liberty picked up over 3.5 inches of precipitation! Meanwhile in the […]
LIBERTY, UT
ABC4

How prepared is Utah for wildfire season?

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is more prepared for wildfires this year than it was last year. An ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating measures how prepared a community is for wildfires by looking at fire departments, available water supply, and emergency communications. According to a study by QuoteWizard, Utah ranked 6th as the most prepared state […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Which Utah cities received the most rainfall over Memorial Day Weekend?

UTAH (ABC4) – As Utah continues experiencing an unprecedented drought, state officials are constantly hoping Mother Nature will replenish Utah’s water levels. With recent rainfall and snow covering parts of Utah, how much rainfall did cities across the state actually receive? The area that received the most rainfall is Eden with 3.77 inches over the […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah woman shares transition story to increase LGBTQIA+ visibility

Woods Cross, Utah (ABC4) – For many members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Utah can often feel like a lonely place. However, June is Pride Month which celebrates that community. During Pride Month, many Utahns are working to make the Beehive State more inclusive for all. From 5,600 flags staked at households across northern Utah to […]
WOODS CROSS, UT
ABC4

Fire restrictions instated in 4 Utah counties

UTAH (ABC4) – As drought status throughout the state worsens and precipitation levels continue to drop, Color County Interagency Fire Managers are implementing fire restriction that will go into effect on June 2 at 12:01 a.m. on the Arizona Strip as well as all unincorporated county, state, and federally administrated public lands in the Utah […]
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

Small weekend fires in Southern Utah are a reminder of the risk campfires pose in a drought

Memorial Day Weekend was busy when it came to outdoor recreation in southwest Utah. Despite the crowds, fire officials say things were pretty quiet. “With the amount of wind, temperatures and low relative humidity that we experienced over the weekend, I’d say we dodged a bullet,” said Mike Melton, a southwest Utah fire management officer with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Southern#The Wasatch Front
ABC4

Weather brings a wet Memorial Day to most of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Happy Memorial Day Utah! It’s a bit of a “good news, bad news” type of thing. The good news is we’re seeing some significant wet weather coming into Northern Utah. The bad news is we’re getting wet weather on Memorial Day. Hopefully it’s not raining too much on your […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UTAH CAMPING: Take your trash with you

UTAH (ABC4) – For many Utahns, Memorial Day is the unofficial kick-off to summer, and that means camping season is in full effect. A handful of camping sites in northern Utah are closed to the public, however, thanks to campers leaving their trash behind. Not only does trash ruin the habitat for many species, but […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Earthquake reported near Utah, Colorado border

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A minor earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon and it was felt in the Grand Junction, Colorado area as well as Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the 3.8 magnitude earthquake around 4:12 p.m. Officials say the epicenter of the shock was located 31.3 miles from Fruita, Colorado, and about […]
MOAB, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

BYU study finds half of Utah residents still water their lawns too much

UTAH (ABC4) – A local BYU professor recently conducted a study that found that half of Utah residents are still watering their lawns too much. His data collected shows that you can still have healthy green lawns with much less water than you think. BYU Civil and Construction Engineering professor Rob Sowby spoke with BYU […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Memorial Day weekend is a fatal start to this year’s 100 Deadliest Days

UTAH (ABC4) – Memorial Day weekend starts the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, and this year, it proved to be a difficult weekend full of speeding, crashes and fatalities. Utah Highway Patrol is urging Utahns to remember to practice safe driving as we continue into the summer. “Going into the 100 Deadliest Days, having a […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

DABC speaks on changes to Utah liquor laws, new name

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, residents across Utah are raising their glasses as Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) has made numerous adjustments to liquor laws that will officially go into effect today, June 1. This morning at 10:15 a.m. DABC Director Tiffany Carlson will acknowledge the department’s new name, announce its new […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Severe weather batters the Midwest, Mexico

(ABC4) – Violent weather is leaving behind widespread damage in the Midwest and Mexico. Multiple tornadoes are touching down in western Minnesota, with the city of Forada taking heavy storm damage, hitting as many as 50 homes. Multiple emergency responders rushed to the scene, but downed trees and power lines are making many roads impassable. […]
MINNESOTA STATE
ABC4

Rockslide prompts road closure at Zion National Park

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park officials say traffic is currently being rerouted along State Route 9 due to a rockslide. The rockslide happened around 2 p.m. on the Mount Carmel Highway. In a tweet, officials said: “The Road Crew and Law Enforcement are in the process of closing SR9 in the interest […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy