Summerfield, FL

Deborah Ann “Debby” Marshall

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah Ann “Debby” Marshall, 63, passed away on May 22, 2022 in Summerfield, Florida. She was born on April 25, 1959 in New York City, NY, daughter of Franklyn and Margaret (Norris) Marshall. She moved with her family to a farm in Antwerp, NY the summer of 1976. She worked as...

Jean Pennella Florio

Jean Pennella Florio, died peacefully of natural causes on May 22, 2022 at the age of 99,(just months short of her 100 birthday), in the Villages, Florida where she resided the past few years. Jean is survived by her daughter Nancy and son in law James Focht of Dagsboro, Delaware...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Gary R. Barraclough

Gary R. Barraclough, 69, of The Villages, FL, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2022. Gary was born in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, on December 14, 1952. Gary worked in the coal industry for 35 years in Pennsylvania, Indiana, West Virginia and Ohio. He moved to the The Villages in 2015. Gary enjoyed travelling, playing golf and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was an active member of the Ohio Buckeye Club and regularly attended the Tuesday Men’s Prayer Group at the United Methodist Church. Gary is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Barraclough; children Roger (Amy) Hill of Yorktown, VA, and Laurie (Ben) Winnell of Huntersville, NC; and three grandchildren Taylor, Olivia and Noah.
THE VILLAGES, FL
James Hafner

James Hafner, age 89, of Summerfield, FL, passed away with his family by his side on May 28, 2022. Our husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather was a kind man; a gentle man. He was happily married for 69 years. When it came to his children dad was not only into quality time, he was also into quantity time. He loved being with his children so much that our mom and he created a home that his children and their friends always wanted to be around. If you were fortunate to hang out at the Hafner home you know the loving and accepting place they made. Our mom and dad loved hosting the annual Hafner Christmas party where our dad always made raw Kibbi and grape leaves. Dad was a veteran of the Korean War. He was humble. Dad worked hard but understood that no man is self-made. He always marveled at his life and his many blessings. Dad was a devout Catholic and had the faith of a child. He simply believed. He was proud to work in Human Resources for the Chrysler Corporation for 32 years back when the big three were still the Big Three. He enjoyed playing softball and had a quick glove even when he was a rookie in an age 70 and older league. He loved playing catch with his son and his son loved playing catch with him. Dad was a fan of Michigan football. He was a long-time season ticket holder who could tailgate with the best of them. He thought Bo Schembechler should be Michigan’s only coach and Bob Ufer its only announcer. Dad was certain that in heaven Ernie Harwell would do the play by play for the Tigers. And right now Ernie is saying “A man from Saline, Michigan caught that ball.”
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Joseph V. Miele

Joseph V. Miele, 88, of Lady Lake FL, passed away April 20, 2022. Joe was born to Joseph and Antoinette Miele (Scareon) of Jersey City, NJ. He served in the US Army and the Army Reserves, then had a successful career as a truck driver in central NJ. In his...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Summerfield, FL
Florida Obituaries
Florida State
Stephen John Frangos

Stephen John Frangos died May 24, 2022 in the Ocala Hospital after suffering a stroke the day before. It was a peaceful passing with his loving wife and daughters at his side. Steve was born in Martin’s Ferry, Ohio to John and Virginia Frangos, who were both immigrants from the village of Kardamyla on the island of Chios in Greece. He was an energetic, gregarious, curious and intellectual child and would go on to excel in all areas of his life. As a first generation American, Steve was extremely patriotic, proud and grateful for all the opportunities that his country and long life gifted him.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Billie Ruth Suray

Billie Ruth Jeffries Suray, of The Villages, FL., lost her fight with Alzheimer’s disease on May 21, 2022. She was 85 years old. Billie was born May 16th, 1937, in Putnam County, WV to Lawrence Opie and Geraldine Jeffries. Upon Geraldine’s passing in Billie’s youth, she was raised by her loving stepmother, Eveline.
THE VILLAGES, FL
William Jacques

William “Bill” Jacques (Papa), sadly passed away on May 20, 2022, at the age of 70, after a brief battle with cancer. He passed away at home, surrounded by family and friends in The Villages, Florida. Bill was born on June 20, 1951, the oldest of 4 children,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Charlesa Ann Nagle

Charlesa Ann Nagle of The Villages, Florida, passed away on May 20th, 2022, at The Villages Regional Hospital. Lesa was born on December 15, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois to Deon Lucille Ritchie and Charles Wilbur McDonald. Lesa’s mother was remarried to Norman Foor and she had four sisters, Diane Willis, Bonnie Oliva, Elaine Young, and Linda Beck. She graduated from Midland High School in 1968. Lesa made friends everywhere she went. She married the love of her life in 1969, was an amazing mother to two children, and was the proud Nana of four treasured grandchildren. As an adult, Lesa lived in Michigan, Illinois, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina, and Florida.
THE VILLAGES, FL
John Marshall
Villager arrested after crashing into Cadillac while taking his wife out to dinner

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into a Cadillac while taking his wife out to dinner. Terry Waldbeesor, 75, who provided a local address of 555 Gibson Loop and was driving on a Virginia driver’s license, had been at the wheel of a red 2016 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Virginia license plates when he struck a red 2012 Cadillac shortly before 2 p.m. Monday at Watercrest Independent Living and Assisted Living on County Road 466 in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He drove away from the crash without reporting it.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villager acquitted in stalking case fights for permission to return to swimming pool

A Villager acquitted in a stalking case is fighting for permission to return to his neighborhood swimming pool. Ed McGinty of the Village of Hadley was acquitted in April in Sumter County Court after the prosecutor’s office failed to prove its case. McGinty was arrested Sept. 24 after reportedly showing up at the home of a woman with whom he was known to have a long-running political feud. He had been banned from the Hadley pool the previous day after arguing with the woman, who had been wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Woman convicted in theft at Walmart in The Villages jailed in prior Walmart theft

A woman convicted earlier this year in a theft case at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages has been jailed in connection with a previous Walmart arrest. Jessica Lydia Ambros, 32, of Lady Lake, was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. This particular warrant stems from a 2019 arrest at a Walmart in Ocala in which Ambros and a male companion fled the store with $268 in stolen merchandise.
THE VILLAGES, FL
#Cremation#Gardening#Hospice#Jackson Hewitt
Homeland Security slaps hold on three Chileans nabbed on I-75 in Sumter County

The Department of Homeland Security has slapped a hold on three Chileans nabbed on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. The trio had been traveling in a black 2013 Nissan Murano with a temporary Texas tag on Tuesday night on I-75 when they were pulled over after a check revealed the temporary tag had been assigned to a 2021 Toyota Tundra pickup, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
MVP Athletic Club locations in The Villages sold to another company

Genesis Health Clubs has purchased the Spanish Springs and Brownwood locations of MVP Athletic Clubs in The Villages. Included in the deal were exclusive rights to be the sole health club provider for The Villages, paving the way for future expansion. The move represents a symbolic milestone for the Wichita,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Friends of SoZo Kids launches $10,000 matching gift campaign

June 1 is the kick-off date for the Friends of SoZo Kids $10,000 Matching Gift Campaign. All financial gifts donated between June 1-30 will be matched dollar for dollar through the generosity of an anonymous donor up to a maximum of $10,000. Funds raised from this Matching Gift Campaign will go toward purchasing 1,300 backpacks fully loaded with grade-specific school supplies to ensure SoZo Kids have what they need to be successful in the 2022-2023 school year. The fully loaded backpacks will be distributed to children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest at the annual SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 6.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villager snatches key from golf cart operated by DUI suspect at Morse Gate

A Villager snatched a key from a golf cart operated by a drunk driving suspect at the Morse Gate at County Road 466. Wayne Vodar, 74, of the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was driving the golf cart at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Morse Boulevard and was swerving “all over the roadway,” and in and out of the golf cart lane that runs parallel with Morse Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A Villager was following Vodar who “drove in circles” out of the golf cart lane “with no regard for the oncoming traffic.” He almost hit several other golf carts, too. Vodar’s golf cart hit a sign, causing slight damage and then stopped near a tree. The Villager who had witnessed his dangerous driving snatched the key from Vodar’s golf cart and handed it to the attendant at the Morse Gate. Law enforcement was summoned to the scene.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Delinquent tax rolls published in The Villages Daily Sun tell the story

The Daily Sun had a special section recently with a list of about 2,200 homeowners delinquent in their 2021 tax payments. This shows how many people here are severely affected by rising local taxes and homeowners insurance. The Legislature did nothing to control the rising homeowners insurance rates when they...
THE VILLAGES, FL

