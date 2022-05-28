Deborah Ann “Debby” Marshall

Charlesa Ann Nagle of The Villages, Florida, passed away on May 20th, 2022, at The Villages Regional Hospital. Lesa was born on December 15, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois to Deon Lucille Ritchie and Charles Wilbur McDonald. Lesa’s mother was remarried to Norman Foor and she had four sisters, Diane Willis, Bonnie Oliva, Elaine Young, and Linda Beck. She graduated from Midland High School in 1968. Lesa made friends everywhere she went. She married the love of her life in 1969, was an amazing mother to two children, and was the proud Nana of four treasured grandchildren. As an adult, Lesa lived in Michigan, Illinois, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina, and Florida.
