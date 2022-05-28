ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Owners Are Set To Get Classic Star Wars Game

By Kate Harrold
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You didn’t think the Star Wars news was finished, did you? When Star Wars Celebration is on, the news just keeps on coming. If you cast your mind back to last year, a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was officially announced to be in the works at...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

'Far Cry 4' Is Free To Download And Keep For A Limited Time

The excellent Far Cry 4 will be free to download and keep in the next few weeks, and it's definitely worth a look - if only to remind yourself of what was arguably the last really good Far Cry game before its formulaic approach to open-world design really started to outstay its welcome.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Blair
GAMINGbible

'Diablo Immortal' Launch Blocked By Loot Box Laws

It’s been a minute since the last completely new Diablo game was released. Last year saw the remaster of Diablo II land on modern consoles, but beyond that, it’s been 10 years since the release of Diablo III, leaving fans hungry for new content. With that in mind,...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Star Wars: Andor' Gets First Trailer And Release Date

During the opening of Disney’s Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, the massed fans and journalists have been waiting and speculating as to what exactly might be announced. Would we be getting our first look at The Mandalorian season 3? Perhaps an update to Patty Jenkins’ Rogue One movie?...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#The Nintendo Switch#Ui#Dlc#Xbox#Kotor Ii#Aspyr Michael Blair
GAMINGbible

Sony Quietly Fixes PlayStation Plus Upgrade Pricing Following Backlash

We’re just a few short weeks away from the launch of the overhauled PlayStation Plus service, and there is a lot to be excited about. With a collective library of over 700 games between the three price tiers, there’s certain to be something for everyone. With new games added every month, this may seem like a sweet deal but some players recently received a rude awakening.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

One Of The Worst Video Games Ever Made Is Finally Available To Buy Again

When you think of Sonic The Hedgehog, your thoughts probably settle on the fact that it’s one of the greatest gaming franchises of all time, and quite rightly so. Since his debut in 1991, Sonic has cemented his status as a gaming icon. More recently, that success crossed over into films after Sonic The Hedgehog 2 beat out some pretty dire competition to become the most successful gaming movie adaptation ever.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

The Lego Optimus Prime Is Every 80s Kid’s Dreams Come True

Growing up in the 1980s, a few toy lines dominated my Christmas and birthday lists. Lego, of course, was huge. It was before, and it’s even bigger now. By the time I was 11 or so, I had a Lego town spread across my bedroom. Wonderful stuff. And amongst the action figure ranges of the era, one stood tall above the likes of ThunderCats, Masters of the Universe, M.A.S.K. and Dino-Riders: the Transformers. Of course, it’s a brand, a franchise, whatever you want to call it, that’s remained hugely popular in the years since its introduction in 1984 (I got my first Transformers toys at Christmas 1985 - Optimus Prime and Soundwave). But what we never got in the ‘80s was an official crossover between Lego and Transformers.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Nintendo
GAMINGbible

Boba Fett Actor Teases New Game May Be In The Works

Temuera Morrison is easily one of the most charismatic and engaging personalities to inhabit the Star Wars universe. The actor who plays Boba Fett in the Disney+ show The Book Of Boba Fett and cameos in The Mandalorian has been with the franchise for almost two decades since his first appearance as bounty hunter Jango Fett.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Devs, Please Stop Releasing So Many Long Games

Back when I was a young lass, Nintendo DS in one hand and Wiimote in the other (until very recently I was a purely Nintendo-focused person, don’t judge me), with very limited resources to get my hands on any new video games, I used to select the titles I played very carefully. When you only have the potential of getting a new game maybe once every six months, you’ve got to make sure it’s a good one, and more importantly, that it’s gonna last you.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

This Is What The Future Of Star Wars Looks Like, According To Jon Favreau

Disney’s Jon Favreau is a man of many talents. Actor, director, producer and more, the man is often credited as one of the driving forces behind Marvel’s global cinematic stronghold. So much so, that he has also been drafted onto Star Wars projects such as Solo: A Star Wars Story and most recently The Mandalorian, where his work alongside Dave Feloni has received critical acclaim from both the media and fans. Fair to say then, that the guy just gets these fandoms.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy