Sonoma County earmarks nearly $15 million to reduce homelessness, develop housing

Can Sonoma County reduce homelessness?

Sonoma County supervisors approved the use of nearly $15 million this week to support local homelessness services and develop new housing for the county's homeless residents.

The board voted to utilize $11.8 million in federal and state grants for services that benefit homeless residents like street outreach and emergency shelter operations.

The board also approved using $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support local organizations that provide services to homeless residents.

The county's Community Development Commission and Homebase, a San Francisco-based nonprofit, are also in the process of developing a dedicated regional plan to reduce homelessness in Sonoma County.

"The actions today provide critical funding for permanent housing solutions, emergency shelters and rapid rehousing, for individuals in need," Supervisor James Gore said.

Information about the county's efforts to reduce homelessness can be found at https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/development-services/community-development-commission/divisions/homeless-services/continuum-of-care

About the program:

The Continuum of Care (CoC) is Sonoma County's collaborative effort representing the homeless services system of care. Governed by a seventeen-member Continuum of Care Board, the countywide effort is responsible for oversight of funds designated to the Continuum of Care and planning/policy development for addressing homelessness. The Board consists of local elected officials, nonprofit representatives, subject matter experts, and individuals with lived homeless experience. The Community Development Commission serves as the Lead Agency of CoC.

The Goal of the CoC is to achieve Functional Zero homelessness in Sonoma County using a Housing First model. The system of care program is designed to accomplish the following: