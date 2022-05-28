ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County earmarks nearly $15 million to reduce homelessness, develop housing

KRCB 104.9
KRCB 104.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwSHN_0ftRJDy200
Can Sonoma County reduce homelessness?Pexels Image Archive

Sonoma County supervisors approved the use of nearly $15 million this week to support local homelessness services and develop new housing for the county's homeless residents.

The board voted to utilize $11.8 million in federal and state grants for services that benefit homeless residents like street outreach and emergency shelter operations.

The board also approved using $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support local organizations that provide services to homeless residents.

The county's Community Development Commission and Homebase, a San Francisco-based nonprofit, are also in the process of developing a dedicated regional plan to reduce homelessness in Sonoma County.

"The actions today provide critical funding for permanent housing solutions, emergency shelters and rapid rehousing, for individuals in need," Supervisor James Gore said.

Information about the county's efforts to reduce homelessness can be found at https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/development-services/community-development-commission/divisions/homeless-services/continuum-of-care

About the program:

The Continuum of Care (CoC) is Sonoma County's collaborative effort representing the homeless services system of care. Governed by a seventeen-member Continuum of Care Board, the countywide effort is responsible for oversight of funds designated to the Continuum of Care and planning/policy development for addressing homelessness. The Board consists of local elected officials, nonprofit representatives, subject matter experts, and individuals with lived homeless experience. The Community Development Commission serves as the Lead Agency of CoC.

The Goal of the CoC is to achieve Functional Zero homelessness in Sonoma County using a Housing First model. The system of care program is designed to accomplish the following:

  • Promote a community‐wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness
  • Provide funding for efforts to quickly re‐house individuals and families who are homeless, which minimizes the trauma and dislocation caused by homelessness
  • Promote access to and effective use of mainstream programs
  • Optimize self‐sufficiency among individuals and families experiencing homelessness

Comments / 5

Rick Russell
4d ago

And how much will end up in the pockets of the politicians and interest groups? Homelessness is a huge money laundering scam. As much money that's been put into, the homeless problem has only grown.😡🖕

Reply
5
Related
KRON4 News

Sears Fire spreads in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – 12:05 p.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is reporting via tweet the fire is now 15 acres, but is 20% contained 11:26 a.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is reporting a new blaze dubbed the Sears Fire, according to Twitter. The fire, near Sears Point, is spreading at a […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Society
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco's current COVID surge sees 500 new cases a day, so where are the restrictions?

San Francisco's current COVID surge sees 500 new cases a day, so where are the restrictions?. COVID-19 cases are once again surging here in the Bay Area with an average of 500 new cases every day in San Francisco. But this time around, we aren't' seeing city and county governments across the region implementing new COVID restrictions. Most people appear to be living their lives as close to what was once considered normal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing First#Emergency Shelters#Homebase#The Continuum Of Care#Continuum Of Care Board
Silicon Valley

Bay Area city ranked best place to raise a family in the U.S.

Fremont has been named the top city in the United States to raise a family in a study by WalletHub. The study compared metrics in 180 cities in such categories as cost of housing, the quality of local school and healthcare systems, and opportunities for fun and recreation. Fremont was...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Increase in COVID cases expected after Memorial Day holiday weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- Health officials warned the Bay Area and across California will likely see a bump in the already higher COVID cases because of holiday weekend gatherings.The latest surge prompted some people to dust off their masks. But San Francisco resident Jacqueline Tang, she never put her mask away."It's finding that balance and really thinking about the community you're in, right? There are a lot of children and elderly people who can't get vaccinated," said Tang.She said she never stopped wearing a mask when shopping or going indoors."I had my double vaccinations, boosted. I'll take tests if I travel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KRON4 News

Air quality advisory in the North Bay

This story has been updated to include the most recent air advisory. (KRON) – There is some haziness in the sky that we are seeing in southern Napa County right now. That’s why the Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke today. In the late morning the BAAQMD […]
SFGate

California fisherman sued in 'egregious' crabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California fisherman illegally caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Sonoma County set to add more supportive housing

Project Homekey provides money for local governments across CaliforniaPexel Image Archive. Despite a five percent increase in the number of homeless individuals in Sonoma County since the start of the pandemic, a state program is helping to move people into permanent housing in Sonoma County.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
marinmommies.com

"So Happy Together!" at the 2022 Marin County Fair

Who's ready for the fair?! The 78th annual Marin County Fair opens on Thursday, June 30 and runs through Sunday, July 4, at the Marin County Fairgrounds in San Rafael, near the Marin Civic Center. This year's Marin County Fair theme is "So Happy Together!" and celebrates the return of the fair after a two-year hiatus.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging, Overdoses are Rising, the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
KRCB 104.9

KRCB 104.9

Rohnert Park, CA
196
Followers
129
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

KRCB 104.9 is Sonoma County's NPR station. We provide live radio news, podcasts, and social media news updates covering Sonoma County governmental affairs, wildfire, arts, culture, and breaking news.

 https://norcalpublicmedia.org/news/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy