When a Shooter Comes to Your School

I caught Lauren McGaughy, an Austin-based investigative reporter for the Dallas Morning News, as she was preparing to cover the National Rifle Association convention in Houston last week. Before that, she’d been covering the Uvalde school shooting. When I asked her how many mass shootings she’d reported on in the past few years, she had a list ready: the shooting at a Sutherland Springs church in 2017, the political fallout after a 2018 shooting at a Santa Fe high school. McGaughy and her colleagues even created an interactive map of every mass shooting in Texas since 1966, which have taken place everywhere from churches to restaurants and even a roller rink. McGaughy’s background helped her realize something was different about the Texas government’s response to the Uvalde massacre. After the Santa Fe shooting, Republican politicians, for a brief period of time, seemed to say enough. Gov. Greg Abbott suggested he’d be in favor of a “red flag law” that would restrict firearm access for those in crisis or who have a mental disorder. But “this time around, there just doesn’t seem to be any discussion, at least here in Texas, on the ground of gun restriction laws,” McGaughy told me. Instead, when Abbott held a press conference in the hours after the shooting, he talked about “mental health.” On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McGauhy about Texas’ history of mass shootings, and how the state’s response has shifted. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO