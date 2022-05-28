ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

WETM-TV earns multiple NYSBA Awards

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vee5n_0ftRGAvY00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WETM-TV is being recognized for its work in broadcasting and digital platforms.

The New York State Broadcasters Association (NYSBA) revealed its annual contest winners this past week and WETM-TV earned first place in four different categories. 18 Sports won Best News Feature for its emotional piece on the life and legacy of Horseheads Billy Lowe, a local lacrosse player who sadly died while training.

Twin Tiers Overtime earned Top Podcast honors for its NASCAR show at Watkins Glen International on mytwintiers.com/sports. The special highlighted the track while also interviewing some of the biggest names in the sport.

WETM-TV also earned two other top awards for 2021, Outstanding Public Service Announcement for a Mental Health Matters promo featuring many notable Twin Tiers icons duscussing the importance of discussing mental health. Plus, Outstanding News Series or Documentary on Eric Smith.

The 56th Annual NYSBA Awards will be given to each respective winners at a luncheon this fall.

(PHOTO: NYSBA)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

New York City, NY
New York State
Elmira, NY
Elmira, NY
#Wetm Tv#Nysba#Top Podcast#Nexstar Media Inc
