Erie, PA

Friday evening shooting sends one man to the hospital

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

One man was sent to the hospital following a shooting that took place on Friday evening.

Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting that took place around 7 p.m. on the 600 block of West 3rd Street.

Passenger left behind after drivers flee car accident scene

According to police, one person was grazed in the head by a bullet and then taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police do have a suspect.

