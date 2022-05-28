Friday evening shooting sends one man to the hospital

One man was sent to the hospital following a shooting that took place on Friday evening.

Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting that took place around 7 p.m. on the 600 block of West 3rd Street.

According to police, one person was grazed in the head by a bullet and then taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police do have a suspect.

