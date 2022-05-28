ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Casablanca, a 5-year-old pit mix

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YG5s2_0ftRC5k000

The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is an adorable 5-year-old pit bull mix that needs a loving home to call her own.

Cleveland APL
Casablanca

"She is a playful lady who loves to chase a tennis ball in the yard and she is eager to learn and show off new tricks. Casablanca is the perfect companion for all your summer shenanigans!" the APL said.

Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Casablanca, a 5-year-old pit mix

"She has previously lived with children and did well with them in the home," the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Casablanca or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here .

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

The 6 Reasons Dogs Lick Your Hands So Much

A happy dog will always try to lick you. Your hands are the first licking targets. There are many reasons for this canine behavior. Understanding the reason behind this behavior will allow you to love and appreciate your dog more. So, why does your dog lick your hands 100% of...
PETS
dailyphew.com

Shelter Dog Was Terrified Until He Found A Little Friend

Fraser was adopted by the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in the United Kingdom; his ears and tail had been shaved, giving him a threatening appearance, but his new pals quickly realized that the rough appearance he was given did not characterize his disposition. Everything scared the enormous dog. Fraser...
PETS
dailyphew.com

Man Jumps A Fence To Rescue A Dog From A Neglected Family

A man was travelling down a Caribbean roadway when he became aware of a dog’s deplorable living conditions. She was tethered to a leash on a house patio, and he did not hesitate to intervene, so he was able to rescue her with the help of another passer-by who was persuaded to cross the fence to free her. that direction.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
ohmymag.co.uk

Dogs who were about to be euthanized, saved by this heartbreaking photo

You surely come across many homeless dogs who are adopted into happy families on the internet. Unfortunately, not every dog at the shelter has the same fate. Some dogs spend their entire lives at the rescue centre. However, due to the rising population, many shelterseuthanise their canine residents. These two pups were scheduled to be euthanised as well.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Apl#Cleveland Apl Pet Of#Directv#Hulu Live
heavenofanimals.com

This Husky Who Was Rejected By A Breeder Because Of Her Funny Looks Is Now Going Viral

Most of us humans hold a very special spot in our hearts for all things fluffy and cute. Especially if that little something is man’s best friend. After all, how could anyone resist those adorable dogs waddling around wagging their tails in excitement, chasing around any object they can possibly find around the house or smashing into the glass door after seeing a bird outside. Not sure where this last one came from but you catch the drift. Sadly, not all silly dogs are loved unconditionally and some struggle to find their forever home despite having a great personality. Jubilee is one of those dogs that was blessed with an adorable personality yet her looks are so distinct, they’re not everyone’s cup of tea. Luckily, there’s a silver lining!
ANIMALS
WKRC

90-year-old local restaurant to buy closed bakery

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Giminetti's Baking Company was set to close permanently but it will receive new life from Pompilio's in Newport. The owners of Giminetti's in Walnut Hills, which had been open for 37 years, made the announcement that the bakery would shut its doors in February, despite a rebranding attempt and a new chef. They said they were retiring.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

'You ain't scared of no hawk!' Hilarious video of a Chihuahua walking in a protective vest adorned with spikes and quills to ward off predators goes viral on TikTok

A Pennsylvania woman has turned her Chihuahua into a viral star after filming her pet strutting her stuff in a vest adorned with spikes and quills to ward off hawks. Karen, who is known as @technical_difficulty on TikTok, delighted viewers last week when she posted footage of her little dog trotting alongside her in a hot pink protective vest while she hyped her up.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Teens Find A Dog Stranded Alone In The Middle Of The Ocean

Something drew Bryn Crowell and her friends’ eye as they were kayaking off the coast of Florida. They decided to slow down and turn around to see what the unusual item in the water was. From a distance, Bryn and his buddies assumed it was a misplaced hat, but...
FLORIDA STATE
heavenofanimals.com

Little Puppy Was Found Inside A Plastic Bag Lying On The Ground

A little puppy was discovered in an Irish neighborhood by a woman who was going by and chose not to ignore her whimpers coming from a garbage bag on the ground. The puppy, now known as “Bobby,” was just around 5 weeks old, when he should have been living with his mother. It becomes evident that it was placed there on purpose for him to die.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Husky-Malamute Throwing Tantrum Like a Kid Has Parents Everywhere Laughing

Whoever said dogs are brave and strong all the time should probably take a look at a video shared by @nikkoboy_huskamute on TikTok. It's like this: her dog Nikko (a Husky/Malamute mix) was having an absolute fit when she asked him to come inside for the night. So much so that people online are saying the pup acted like a stubborn little kid.
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

The 10 Most Loyal Dog Breeds, Can Be Life Friends

Friendship occurs between humans and can also occur between humans and animals. Dogs that are friends with humans will generally be good companions, but some dogs instinctively have an amiable and protective nature to their masters. Some of these types of dogs will be perfect for people who are first...
PETS
heavenofanimals.com

After This Man’s Cat Was Put Down At The Vet, He Received A Heartwarming Gift Including Ashes, Fur And A Paw With Seeds

It wouldn’t be a lie to state that pets make our lives much better, and some of our little critters go even a mile further than just being sweet companions. They fill our lives with laughter, happy borks and general warmth with their presence. That’s why it’s extremely hard to let them go once it’s time for them to cross the rainbow bridge. No matter how sick and weak they get, the least we can do as their faithful human partners is to ease their journey and save them from suffering that old age and illness might bring. If only it would ease our pain…
STOW, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy