ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Space photos: The most amazing images this week!

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

The first operational images from the James Webb Space Telescope blow away astronomers, the European Vega C rideshare rocket makes its debut flight, and the largest asteroid near Earth this year shines in radar. These are some of the top images this week from Space.com.

Webb shows the forceful power of its operational images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEXjH_0ftR9ypW00

A composite image of the Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula, created with the Webb telescope’s NIRCam and MIRI instruments. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

Starstruck astronomers witnessing the James Webb Space Telescope 's first operational images Tuesday (July 12) say the telescope is more powerful than they could possibly imagine.  Eric Smith, chief scientist at NASA's astrophysics division and program scientist for JWST, gestured to a new image of the Carina Nebula showing a looming cloud on-screen. "When we want to, we can do that ."

Full story: Science and emotion meet as astronomers respond to 1st images from James Webb Space Telescope

Pocket your rocket ride: Europe's Vega-C launches debut rideshare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgAav_0ftR9ypW00

Europe's new Vega C rocket lifts off for its debut flight on July 13, 2022. (Image credit: ESA)

Europe's new Vega C rideshare rocket made its debut flight from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on Wednesday (July 13). "Vega C is well adapted for a broad range of missions, from nanosatellites to larger optical and radar observation spacecraft," Arianespace representatives said in a description of the new rocket .

Full story: Europe's new Vega C rocket launches 7 satellites on debut mission

Radar love: The year's largest nearby asteroid caught on camera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nErMJ_0ftR9ypW00

NASA collected radar observations of the near-Earth asteroid 1989 JA on May 26, 2022 — one day before the space rock made its closest approach to Earth — using the Deep Space Network's Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Recent images of an asteroid in radar will feed into NASA's ever-growing effort to track space rocks and predict their path to improve planetary defense models. On May 27, asteroid 1989 JA flew within 2.5 million miles (4 million kilometers) of our planet within view of radar instruments at the Deep Space Network's Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California.

Full story: Largest asteroid to fly by Earth this year spotted in radar images

Stupefied by you: Massive comet defies expectations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykyZ7_0ftR9ypW00

Comet C/2017 K2 PANSTARRS (K2) visits the inner solar system for the first time coming from the depths of the Oort Cloud. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, and D. Jewitt (UCLA))

Comet K2, one of the most distant 'active' comets ever found, made its closest approach to Earth Thursday (July 14). Astronomers are looking forward to analyzing the data they collected. "It's kind of like being able to touch something from the beginning of the solar system," David Jewitt, an astronomer at University of California, Los Angeles, told Space.com.

Full story: The massive, strange Comet K2 is touring the solar system, surprising scientists as it goes

A perfect 10: Perseverance Mars rover rides high on new sample

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIHoU_0ftR9ypW00

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance collected its tenth sample as it looks for rocks that have a potential to harbor traces of past life. (Image credit: NASA)

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance collected its 10th tiny rock sample in news revealed Tuesday (July 12), with a comment that suggested the rover was competing with the news of the James Webb Space Telescope's grand image reveal . "Big day for space science! From grand telescope views that #UnfoldTheUniverse, to extreme closeups of #SamplingMars, with rock cores barely the size of a pinky finger," the mission team tweeted.

Full story: Perseverance Mars rover collects its 10th rock sample

Mystery mission: Rocket Lab sends a spy satellite to space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SvWbW_0ftR9ypW00

A Rocket Lab Electron booster carrying the NROL-162 satellite lifts off from New Zealand on July 13, 2022. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

A Rocket Lab Electron booster carrying the NROL-162 spacecraft lifted off from the company's New Zealand site on Wednesday (July 13). NROL-162 "will strengthen the NRO's ability to provide a wide range of timely intelligence information to national decision makers and intelligence analysts to protect the United States' vital interests and support humanitarian efforts worldwide," Rocket Lab wrote in a description of Wednesday's mission, which you can find here .

Full story: Rocket Lab launches US spy satellite to orbit

Let's dance and put on your red supergiant shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhNym_0ftR9ypW00

An artist's impression of exoplanets orbiting a red supergiant. The bright light in the distance comes from a faraway star of a similar size. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Scientists have new explanations for why some massive stars have dance-like gestures around in the sky despite not actually moving: Weird, bubbly guts within supermassive red giants make their surfaces wobble and create fluctuating light visible at a distance, according to a new study.

Full story: Red supergiant stars 'dance' because they have too much gas

Stranger things for Earth-like planets living in cosmic graveyards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UeKy6_0ftR9ypW00

PSR B1257+12B, the first exoplanet ever discovered, orbits a dead star that blasts it with powerful radiation. (Image credit: NASA Exoplanet Catalog)

New findings suggest the first discovered exoplanet might be a lucky survivor of an apocalypse. The planet PSR B1257+12B has an Earth-like mass and orbits an exotic type of dead star called a pulsar . The new study shows dead stars like this rarely have Earth-like companions, raising new questions about this "graveyard" (as NASA describes ) hosting the famous exoplanet.

Full story: Earth-like planets in dead star 'cosmic graveyards' get stranger

This is my heartbeat song, and I'm gonna play it billions of light-years away

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDyh9_0ftR9ypW00

New research suggests that magnetars are the source of mysterious fast radio bursts from distant galaxies. (Image credit: NRAO/AUI/NSF)

A cosmic "heartbeat", as researchers termed it, seemed to best describe the signal of fast radio bursts (FRBs) ⁠— and there's a bonus to listening in. This new signal, known as FRB 20191221A, could help astronomers finally pinpoint the source of these enigmatic and brief blasts of radio waves.

Full story: Mysterious cosmic 'heartbeat' detected billions of light-years from Earth

The quest for XL-Calibur telescope is a time travel adventure of space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gT9c7_0ftR9ypW00

The 25-foot XL-Calibur payload during a 2021 compatibility test ahead of its balloon-borne launch Tuesday (July 12). (Image credit: NASA/Jeremy Eggers)

In a modern-day example of seeking the Holy Grail, an international team sent aloft XL-Calibur ⁠— a balloon-borne telescope that will measure X-ray emissions in our galaxy ⁠— on Tuesday (July 12). During a long drift up high, the mission will collect data on several targets: The stellar-mass black hole Cygnus X-1 , the Crab Nebula and Crab Pulsar, and two flaring X-ray sources in the Milky Way.

Full story: Balloon-borne telescope lifts off to study black holes and neutron stars

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 11

Related
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

REVEALED: NASA's full picture set from James Webb Telescope will show detailed views of stellar nurseries with stars larger than the sun and a galaxy group 290 million light-years away

NASA revealed the James Webb Telescope will target multiple spectacular cosmic objects - including far-flung stellar nurseries, a giant planet outside of our solar system and a galaxy group that's 290-million light-years away - ahead of the release of its first images. The space agency lists five main targets for...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Human To Be Buried on the Moon

Dr. Eugene Shoemaker looking over a lunar lander model of his own makingPublic Domain/USGS. The Moon has become humanity’s second home taking into consideration how many people had the honor to walk on Earth’s natural satellite. Despite what sort of life people live, they always end up resting for eternity on Earth, yet there is one exception.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Space Travel#Space Research#Space Network#Space Rock#European#The Carina Nebula#Esa#Csa#French
CNET

The James Webb Space Telescope Image Reveal Was an Embarrassment

On Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were given the honor of unveiling the "deepest view" into our universe yet. The image, of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $10 billion machine launched on Christmas Day to probe the very earliest epoch of space.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
UCLA
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Ancient 'bear dog' found in France named after child-murdering cyclops

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.
WILDLIFE
Space.com

Space.com

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy