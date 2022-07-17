Space photos: The most amazing images this week!

The first operational images from the James Webb Space Telescope blow away astronomers, the European Vega C rideshare rocket makes its debut flight, and the largest asteroid near Earth this year shines in radar. These are some of the top images this week from Space.com.

Webb shows the forceful power of its operational images

A composite image of the Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula, created with the Webb telescope’s NIRCam and MIRI instruments. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

Starstruck astronomers witnessing the James Webb Space Telescope 's first operational images Tuesday (July 12) say the telescope is more powerful than they could possibly imagine. Eric Smith, chief scientist at NASA's astrophysics division and program scientist for JWST, gestured to a new image of the Carina Nebula showing a looming cloud on-screen. "When we want to, we can do that ."

Full story: Science and emotion meet as astronomers respond to 1st images from James Webb Space Telescope

Pocket your rocket ride: Europe's Vega-C launches debut rideshare

Europe's new Vega C rocket lifts off for its debut flight on July 13, 2022. (Image credit: ESA)

Europe's new Vega C rideshare rocket made its debut flight from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on Wednesday (July 13). "Vega C is well adapted for a broad range of missions, from nanosatellites to larger optical and radar observation spacecraft," Arianespace representatives said in a description of the new rocket .

Full story: Europe's new Vega C rocket launches 7 satellites on debut mission

Radar love: The year's largest nearby asteroid caught on camera

NASA collected radar observations of the near-Earth asteroid 1989 JA on May 26, 2022 — one day before the space rock made its closest approach to Earth — using the Deep Space Network's Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Recent images of an asteroid in radar will feed into NASA's ever-growing effort to track space rocks and predict their path to improve planetary defense models. On May 27, asteroid 1989 JA flew within 2.5 million miles (4 million kilometers) of our planet within view of radar instruments at the Deep Space Network's Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California.

Full story: Largest asteroid to fly by Earth this year spotted in radar images

Stupefied by you: Massive comet defies expectations

Comet C/2017 K2 PANSTARRS (K2) visits the inner solar system for the first time coming from the depths of the Oort Cloud. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, and D. Jewitt (UCLA))

Comet K2, one of the most distant 'active' comets ever found, made its closest approach to Earth Thursday (July 14). Astronomers are looking forward to analyzing the data they collected. "It's kind of like being able to touch something from the beginning of the solar system," David Jewitt, an astronomer at University of California, Los Angeles, told Space.com.

Full story: The massive, strange Comet K2 is touring the solar system, surprising scientists as it goes

A perfect 10: Perseverance Mars rover rides high on new sample

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance collected its tenth sample as it looks for rocks that have a potential to harbor traces of past life. (Image credit: NASA)

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance collected its 10th tiny rock sample in news revealed Tuesday (July 12), with a comment that suggested the rover was competing with the news of the James Webb Space Telescope's grand image reveal . "Big day for space science! From grand telescope views that #UnfoldTheUniverse, to extreme closeups of #SamplingMars, with rock cores barely the size of a pinky finger," the mission team tweeted.

Full story: Perseverance Mars rover collects its 10th rock sample

Mystery mission: Rocket Lab sends a spy satellite to space

A Rocket Lab Electron booster carrying the NROL-162 satellite lifts off from New Zealand on July 13, 2022. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

A Rocket Lab Electron booster carrying the NROL-162 spacecraft lifted off from the company's New Zealand site on Wednesday (July 13). NROL-162 "will strengthen the NRO's ability to provide a wide range of timely intelligence information to national decision makers and intelligence analysts to protect the United States' vital interests and support humanitarian efforts worldwide," Rocket Lab wrote in a description of Wednesday's mission, which you can find here .

Full story: Rocket Lab launches US spy satellite to orbit

Let's dance and put on your red supergiant shoes

An artist's impression of exoplanets orbiting a red supergiant. The bright light in the distance comes from a faraway star of a similar size. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Scientists have new explanations for why some massive stars have dance-like gestures around in the sky despite not actually moving: Weird, bubbly guts within supermassive red giants make their surfaces wobble and create fluctuating light visible at a distance, according to a new study.

Full story: Red supergiant stars 'dance' because they have too much gas

Stranger things for Earth-like planets living in cosmic graveyards

PSR B1257+12B, the first exoplanet ever discovered, orbits a dead star that blasts it with powerful radiation. (Image credit: NASA Exoplanet Catalog)

New findings suggest the first discovered exoplanet might be a lucky survivor of an apocalypse. The planet PSR B1257+12B has an Earth-like mass and orbits an exotic type of dead star called a pulsar . The new study shows dead stars like this rarely have Earth-like companions, raising new questions about this "graveyard" (as NASA describes ) hosting the famous exoplanet.

Full story: Earth-like planets in dead star 'cosmic graveyards' get stranger

This is my heartbeat song, and I'm gonna play it billions of light-years away

New research suggests that magnetars are the source of mysterious fast radio bursts from distant galaxies. (Image credit: NRAO/AUI/NSF)

A cosmic "heartbeat", as researchers termed it, seemed to best describe the signal of fast radio bursts (FRBs) ⁠— and there's a bonus to listening in. This new signal, known as FRB 20191221A, could help astronomers finally pinpoint the source of these enigmatic and brief blasts of radio waves.

Full story: Mysterious cosmic 'heartbeat' detected billions of light-years from Earth

The quest for XL-Calibur telescope is a time travel adventure of space

The 25-foot XL-Calibur payload during a 2021 compatibility test ahead of its balloon-borne launch Tuesday (July 12). (Image credit: NASA/Jeremy Eggers)

In a modern-day example of seeking the Holy Grail, an international team sent aloft XL-Calibur ⁠— a balloon-borne telescope that will measure X-ray emissions in our galaxy ⁠— on Tuesday (July 12). During a long drift up high, the mission will collect data on several targets: The stellar-mass black hole Cygnus X-1 , the Crab Nebula and Crab Pulsar, and two flaring X-ray sources in the Milky Way.

Full story: Balloon-borne telescope lifts off to study black holes and neutron stars

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.