The top space stories of the week!

Webb readies for 20 years of work, new photos of Jupiter crown Webb's busy week and New Horizons is just getting started seven years after Pluto flyby. These are some of the top stories this week from Space.com.

High quality meets high demand: Webb telescope begins its 20-year odyssey

An illustration of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope fully unfolded in space. (Image credit: NASA/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez)

The $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope showed off the first science-quality images on Tuesday (July 12), but work is just getting started for the $10 billion observatory. Annual calls for telescope time proposals will happen in the coming decades as scientists try to get their hands on the valuable deep-space observatory. In the meantime, the scheduling team lines up already agreed-to time to minimize idle moments slewing in between targets.

Webb turns its eyes to mighty Jupiter and its moons

Jupiter and its moon Europa, left, are seen through the James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument 2.12 micron filter. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and B. Holler and J. Stansberry (STScI))

The James Webb Space Telescope also captured its ability to image closer-up targets with fresh images of Jupiter in infrared light. Those photos are quite detailed, capturing the giant planet's cloud bands, its famous Great Red Spot and even some of its faint rings. Several moons are visible in the images as well, including Europa , a frigid world that harbors a huge ocean beneath its icy shell.

Pluto was just one small step for New Horizons

Pluto, as seen by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft during its historic flyby of the dwarf planet in July 2015. (Image credit: NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI)

While the New Horizons spacecraft is seven years past its historic Pluto flyby, the mission remains healthy and on duty for fresh work. Well into extended mission mode, the spacecraft is now seeking small worlds in the Kuiper Belt to better understand this huge region beyond the orbit of Neptune.

Starship booster briefly busts a fireball at its base during testing

This image, posted on Twitter by SpaceX on July 6, 2022, shows Ship 24 on the move toward the launch pad with the Super Heavy known as Booster 7 in the foreground. (Image credit: SpaceX via Twitter)

Starship testing briefly got fiery on Monday (July 11). A fireball emerged at the base of Booster 7 — a prototype of Super Heavy, the huge first stage for SpaceX's next-gen Starship deep-space transportation system. The blaze was unintentional, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said via Twitter on Monday evening.

Elon Musk sued in $44 billion Twitter purchase dispute

Elon Musk discusses SpaceX's latest plans to launch its new Starship rocket in 2022 during a project update at the company's Starbase facility in South Texas on Feb. 10, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Twitter filed a lawsuit against SpaceX and Tesla founder-CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday (July 12) in the Delaware Court of Chancery, seeking to hold the SpaceX and Tesla chief to his agreement to buy the social media company for $44 billion . Musk announced that agreement in April but last week filed paperwork to pull out of it.

Perseverance rover seeks 'lander-friendly terrain' for Mars sample return

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover used one of its navigation cameras to take this image of flat terrain to be considered for a Mars Sample Return lander that would serve as part of the campaign to bring samples of Mars rock and sediment to Earth for intensive study. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is scouting for landing sites for a future spacecraft to ferry its samples back to Earth. In a press release published Monday (July 11) by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, JPL's Richard Cook said the rover is looking for a "dull landing place" that offers no surprises for any future missions.

LIGO readies for new gravitational wave signal search

A shielded drone in The University of Manchester high voltage lab. (Image credit: The University of Manchester)

For Star Trek fans still upset at what happened to Spock while repairing in the warp drive in "The Wrath of Khan", there's robotic hope for dealing with such highly irradiated environments. "Hot robotics" are designed to go places where humans cannot, and the hope is they can pick up highly dangerous tasks in nuclear spacecraft beyond humans or more ordinary robots.

Should dark matter theory be ditched?

The barred spiral galaxy UGC 12158. (Image credit: Wikimedia , CC BY-SA)

Physicists have proposed that an invisible substance called " dark matter " is providing extra gravitational pull in the universe, causing the stars to speed up . However, a recent review suggest that observations across a vast range of scales are much better explained in an alternative theory of gravity requiring no invisible matter.

Birthplace of 'Black Beauty' Martian meteorite might be uncovered

A map of 90 million craters on Mars color-coded by size and age. (Image credit: Lagain et al. 2022, Nature Communications.)

The origin story of the oldest known Martian meteorite might have an exact location on the Red Planet. Scientists analyzed the 11-ounce (320 grams) meteorite NWA 7034, nicknamed " Black Beauty ." As part of a larger study, findings showed that its oldest fragments came from a single, huge impact in the Red Planet's southern hemisphere 1.5 billion years ago.

Moonbound CAPSTONE cubesat makes second engine burn on its journey

CAPSTONE in its halo-shaped lunar orbit. (Image credit: NASA/Daniel Rutter)

NASA's CAPSTONE cubesat finished its second engine burn Tuesday (July 12) on its long route to the moon. The brief, 53-second maneuver consumed 35 grams (1.2 ounces) of fuel on the small satellite, said representatives of the Colorado-based company Advanced Space , which operates the mission for NASA.

