The top space stories of the week!

Webb readies for 20 years of work, new photos of Jupiter crown Webb's busy week and New Horizons is just getting started seven years after Pluto flyby. These are some of the top stories this week from Space.com.
High quality meets high demand: Webb telescope begins its 20-year odyssey
The $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope showed off the first science-quality images on Tuesday (July 12), but work is just getting started for the $10 billion observatory. Annual calls for telescope time proposals will happen in the coming decades as scientists try to get their hands on the valuable deep-space observatory. In the meantime, the scheduling team lines up already agreed-to time to minimize idle moments slewing in between targets.
Webb turns its eyes to mighty Jupiter and its moons
The James Webb Space Telescope also captured its ability to image closer-up targets with fresh images of Jupiter in infrared light. Those photos are quite detailed, capturing the giant planet's cloud bands, its famous Great Red Spot and even some of its faint rings. Several moons are visible in the images as well, including Europa , a frigid world that harbors a huge ocean beneath its icy shell.
Pluto was just one small step for New Horizons
While the New Horizons spacecraft is seven years past its historic Pluto flyby, the mission remains healthy and on duty for fresh work. Well into extended mission mode, the spacecraft is now seeking small worlds in the Kuiper Belt to better understand this huge region beyond the orbit of Neptune.
Starship booster briefly busts a fireball at its base during testing
Starship testing briefly got fiery on Monday (July 11). A fireball emerged at the base of Booster 7 — a prototype of Super Heavy, the huge first stage for SpaceX's next-gen Starship deep-space transportation system. The blaze was unintentional, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said via Twitter on Monday evening.
Elon Musk sued in $44 billion Twitter purchase dispute
Twitter filed a lawsuit against SpaceX and Tesla founder-CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday (July 12) in the Delaware Court of Chancery, seeking to hold the SpaceX and Tesla chief to his agreement to buy the social media company for $44 billion . Musk announced that agreement in April but last week filed paperwork to pull out of it.
Perseverance rover seeks 'lander-friendly terrain' for Mars sample return
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is scouting for landing sites for a future spacecraft to ferry its samples back to Earth. In a press release published Monday (July 11) by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, JPL's Richard Cook said the rover is looking for a "dull landing place" that offers no surprises for any future missions.
LIGO readies for new gravitational wave signal search
For Star Trek fans still upset at what happened to Spock while repairing in the warp drive in "The Wrath of Khan", there's robotic hope for dealing with such highly irradiated environments. "Hot robotics" are designed to go places where humans cannot, and the hope is they can pick up highly dangerous tasks in nuclear spacecraft beyond humans or more ordinary robots.
Should dark matter theory be ditched?
Physicists have proposed that an invisible substance called " dark matter " is providing extra gravitational pull in the universe, causing the stars to speed up . However, a recent review suggest that observations across a vast range of scales are much better explained in an alternative theory of gravity requiring no invisible matter.
Birthplace of 'Black Beauty' Martian meteorite might be uncovered
The origin story of the oldest known Martian meteorite might have an exact location on the Red Planet. Scientists analyzed the 11-ounce (320 grams) meteorite NWA 7034, nicknamed " Black Beauty ." As part of a larger study, findings showed that its oldest fragments came from a single, huge impact in the Red Planet's southern hemisphere 1.5 billion years ago.
Moonbound CAPSTONE cubesat makes second engine burn on its journey
NASA's CAPSTONE cubesat finished its second engine burn Tuesday (July 12) on its long route to the moon. The brief, 53-second maneuver consumed 35 grams (1.2 ounces) of fuel on the small satellite, said representatives of the Colorado-based company Advanced Space , which operates the mission for NASA.
