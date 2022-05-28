Leinster v La Rochelle: Champions Cup final – live!

4.58pm BST

Try! 10 min: Leinster 6-7 La Rochelle (Rhule)

A classic case of commentator’s curse, there. A bit of confusion in the Leinster defence, it seems, and there’s an incredible offload by Leyds for Rhule, who roars around the Leinster cover on the blindside, jinks inside and sprints over the try-line! West belts over a fantastic conversion and La Rochelle lead. O’Gara is pictured celebrating with gusto up in the stand.

4.56pm BST

Penalty! 9 min: Leinster 6-0 La Rochelle (Sexton)

Worrying early signs for O’Gara’s side ... and, of course, an impressive, solid start by Leinster, whose superiority is obvious at this stage.

4.53pm BST

7 min: La Rochelle have coughed up five penalties inside the first seven minutes. Leinster storm down their right wing through Jimmy O’Brien and then move the ball inside where their opponents are penalised for offside. It is Raymond Rhule, this time, who attracts the attention of the referee Barnes. Barnes also tells Skelton to cool it. “You need to calm down, or you’ll be leaving,” says the man with the whistle to the big second row.

4.52pm BST

5 min: Penalty! Leinster 3-0 La Rochelle (Sexton)

Sexton strokes the first penalty of the match through the posts. It was a straightforward kick, and Leinster have something to show for their early pressure.

4.50pm BST

3 min: Leinster slink into the La Rochelle 22 and nearly to the posts with a smart passing move ... The French club are under pressure early, but a stunning turnover by Atonio relieves it. However, Barnes penalises La Rochelle in the next phase of play and Sexton has a kick to get the scoreboard moving.

4.48pm BST

2 min: A solid early box kick to clear from Berjon. Leinster move forward with a big drive off the lineout and Sexton then puts up a booming garryowen, which Leyds does well to make under serious pressure from three Leinster chasers.

4.46pm BST

First-half kick off!

Johnny Sexton kicks off for Leinster.

4.45pm BST

There’s a barrage of fireworks out on the pitch, blue and yellow smoke in the middle, and the teams are now striding purposefully out. Wayne Barnes, the English referee, picks a ball up on his way out to the playing surface. The crowd wave blue and yellow flags, depending on who they are shouting for, and we are ready to go.

4.39pm BST

“Bullied the bejeepers.” Nice.

4.38pm BST

The lads.

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara (left) and Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Photograph: David Davies/PA

4.36pm BST

Is this going to be little more than a coronation for Leinster? There are some shots of La Rochelle in a pre-match huddle – and guess what – they look fired up.

4.32pm BST

The surest sign of consistent quality in European club rugby is visible just above the heart. Those four little gold stars woven into Leinster’s jersey might not immediately catch everyone’s eye but if you know, you know. Each of them denotes a European Cup title and adding another on Saturday will gain the Irish province entry to the most rarefied of clubs.

4.31pm BST

It’s now 15 minutes until showtime.

Here is Ugo Monye on Stuart Lancaster, and Leinster’s synchronicity:

4.25pm BST

Did you catch Lyon v Toulon in the Challenge Cup final last night?

Robert Kitson certainly did:

4.23pm BST

“ Hi Luke, I’ve a ringside seat in the Dubliner Bar in Salou,” emails Martin Kelly. “Let the game begin!”

Enjoy it, Martin. Sounds lovely.

I had to Google to check where Salou is, and I can reveal it’s in Spain, a little way down the coast from Barcelona.

4.21pm BST

We are 25 minutes from kick-off.

Ronan O’Gara, the La Rochelle chats to BT and is asked about those two lost finals last season: “We’ve learned hugely. But it’s probably a bit early to say. Controlling emotion is going to be big for us ... in the last 12 months, we’ve faced similar situations [going down to 14 men], and we’ve dealt with them better.

“We’re aware of the team we are playing against but we’ll look to put them under pressure, and we’ll look to keep the ball ... I hope we’ll ‘play’.

“At this stage it’s out of your control, as a coach ... our mindset is good, the boys are pumped for today ... every coach in Europe wants to be here. I’m lucky to be here.”

4.16pm BST

Austin Healey is sporting a marvellous outfit of off-white and beige, offset by a pair of blue loafers. No socks – but you already knew that.

4.13pm BST

Dallaglio: “Leinster have the best attack and best structure in the competition ... they are a possession-based team, and what La Rochelle must do is deny them the ball, and I believe they can do that at the breakdown.”

4.12pm BST

Leo Cullen chats to Sarra Elgan Easterby of BT Sport: “It’s amazing ... the tournament is very, very special for lots of people. It’s a huge honour to be here again and now it’s about producing a decent performance.

“For us it’s just trying to focus on what makes the team good, against a very tough opponent ... Everyone has to sacrifice and work hard ... both teams are desperate to win, but it’s who is more accurate on the day.”

4.09pm BST

Leo Cullen and Ronan O’Gara , the opposing coaches, are pictured having a quiet chat out on the turf.

O’Driscoll opines that it is going to take an ‘outrageous’ performance from La Rochelle to win this.

4.08pm BST

Strangely it is 10 years since an Irishman was last crowned European Player of the Year. The list of past winners is impressive – Antoine Dupont, Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell, Jonny Wilkinson – but an Anglo-French duopoly has existed since 2012 when Rob Kearney, the Leinster , Ireland and Lions full-back, collected the award.

4.04pm BST

BT Sport have pushed the boat out, quite literally , by letting Craig Doyle loose on the water in a very warm-looking Marseille.

Now the live coverage has started, the pundit lineup for BT alongside Doyle is O’Driscoll, Healy, Monye and Dallaglio. They’ve gone large. The match is also on Channel 4, for those needing, but naturally you have to keep reading this MBM too.

4.00pm BST

What’s going to happen, then? What’s the mood among fans? Leinster supporters, La Rochelle ultras, and even neutrals are all encouraged to email me or tweet with thoughts on today’s showpiece.

3.52pm BST

Forget the Cannes film festival which has been running all week. If people want to enjoy absorbing, character-heavy drama they need only venture down the Mediterranean coast to the Stade Vélodrome where a brooding, Shakespearean-style duel awaits. For Romeo and Tybalt, read Johnny Sexton and Ronan O’Gara.

3.41pm BST

Teams

Leinster are unchanged from the quarter-final and semi-final, which seems like a testament to their fitness and conditioning – one of the many things they’ve got right this season. Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe both passed fitness tests to make the starting lineup.

For La Rochelle, the No 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow and flanker Victor Vito miss out with injury. Thomas Berjon and Matthias Haddad come in for Kerr-Barlow and Vito, respectively. Australia’s Will Skelton returns in the second row and Brice Dulin comes back in at full-back.

Leinster: Keenan, J. O’Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe, Sexton, Gibson-Park, Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Moloney, Ryan, Doris, Van der Flier, Conan. Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Ala’alatoa, J. McCarthy, Ruddock, McGrath, R. Byrne, Frawley.

La Rochelle: Dulin, Leyds, Sinzelle, Danty, Rhule, West, Berjon, Priso, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Skelton, Liebenberg, Haddad, Alldritt. Replacements: Bosch, Wardi, Sclavi, Sazy, Bourdeau, Retiere, Botia, Favre.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)

3.32pm BST

Preamble

Can anyone stop Leinster? The progress of Leo Cullen’s well-rounded side in the later rounds of the Champions Cup has been serene. They outclassed the Gallagher Premiership leaders Leicester in the quarter-final before dominating Toulouse in the last four . Their campaign had been characterised by some crushing victories before that, too, with many a team trying and failing to contain what is at times a perfect balance between power and precision. Leinster’s scrummaging power, the speed of ball they are capable of generating at rucks, and the unmatched intelligence and accuracy of Johnny Sexton’s distribution from fly-half has often proved an irresistible combination.

On the other hand, if there is one coach you would choose to try and derail the Irish province, it is Ronan O’Gara of La Rochelle, who knows Leinster intimately and, as a proud Munsterman, will approach today’s encounter with an extra helping of determination. His personal rivalry with Sexton is another factor to fire him up even further. The players on the pitch will be pretty useful, too, with grand slam-winning Grégory Alldritt, Jonathan Danty and Brice Dulin of France among the starting XV. The French team are highly likely to deal with the near-30C heat in Marseille better, into the bargain.



So here we go. A season of high-speed collisions and high-class skills in the Champions Cup comes down to 80 minutes at Stade Vélodrome on the south coast of France. Team news, pre-match reading and more coming right up.



Kick off: 4.45pm

