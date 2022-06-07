Interview: Mike Bibby Discusses NBA Career

Mike Bibby is only 44 years old and has lived several lifetimes in basketball. The son of a legitimate hoops legend did what so few others in the same situation could do - he emerged from his father's shadow to carve out an equally successful career.
Bibby won an Arizona high school state championship before leading the Arizona Wildcats to the 1997 NCAA Championship the following year. The 6'2" point guard running around in Nike Foamposites quickly developed a passionate fanbase that followed him through his 14 NBA seasons.
Bibby's playing days are over, but he's still in the family business. The decorated hooper spends his days coaching the younger generation and managing never-ending media requests.
Many of the interview questions revolve around the controversial 2002 Western Conference Finals. Everyone remembers Robert Horry's Game 4 buzzer-beater. But what so many people forget is that Bibby came back with an even more devastating clutch shot in Game 5. Yesterday was the 20th anniversary of Bibby's dagger.
Bibby is a walking museum of basketball history and knowledge. I could spend all day picking his mind about his strong friendship with Kobe Bryant, joining 'The Big Three' in Miami, or his unmatched collection of Air Jordans. But after months of annoying him with requests, I finally got the superstar on the phone for a few delightful minutes. I hope you enjoy the conversation as much as I did.
Basketball is in Bibby's DNA. He never stood a chance of being anything other than a player and a coach. As enjoyable as it would have been to see a 6'2" lawyer with a fade and Jordan's running through desks at his firm, it wouldn't have had the same impact on the world.
Bibby was a hoops icon at the turn of the century. If the NBA was dominated by centers in the 1990s, then the 2000s were owned by point guards. And Mike Bibby was just as good as any of them.
