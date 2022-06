The CW's crop of DC Comics shows have evolved in some interesting ways over the years, with household names and lesser characters both getting the spotlight. That has included a number of shows within the "Arrowverse" shared universe, which has fizzled out in recent years with the final seasons of Arrow, Supergirl and Black Lightning, and the surprise cancellations of Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Earlier this year, it was announced that a new potential component of it could be Justice U, a series starring and directed by Arrow alum David Ramsey. Updates around Justice U have essentially been nonexistent in recent months, especially amid The CW's array of cancellations and the possible sale of the network to Nexstar — but it sounds like the show might still be a possibility. According to a new report from TVLine, Justice U still remains in development at The CW.

