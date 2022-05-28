COVID-19 cases drop by six in Huron County

NORWALK — Huron County’s COVID-19 numbers dropped last week.

For the reporting period of May 20 to 26, Huron County recorded a case count of 67 cases, a slight decrease from 73 for the previous reporting period.

The average age of cases for this reporting period remained at 45, with the highest number of cases for this week reported in the 51 to 60 age range. There were 9 Huron County Zip Codes with reported cases this week, with the highest infection rate in the Collins (44826) and Wakeman (44889) Zip Codes.

Case counts included in this report are estimates for the reporting period based on reports generated from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH)’s Ohio Disease Reporting System (ODRS). These data may be impacted by several factors, including but not limited to:

• Lack of reporting individual cases (for example, if a self-administered at-home test kit results positive but individual case information is not reported to HCPH or recorded in the ODRS, this case will not be counted by ODH or included in this report); and

• Reporting delays with the electronic reporting of cases, especially during surge periods.

Continued Updates

HCPH reminds residents to continue to use reputable sources for information about COVID-19, including

• www.huroncohealth.com, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.cdc.gov.

Statewide COVID-19 case data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard at:

• https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards.

COVID-19 vaccination data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard at:

• https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccination- dashboard.