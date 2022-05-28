ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Four juveniles detained in beating, attack on two men outside MBTA station

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Four juveniles have been detained in connected with a violent attack and robbery outside an MBTA station earlier this week. Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan told NewsCenter 5 that two...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 3

liveboston617.org

Brass Knuckle Brawlers Attack Officers Overnight

At about 12:06 AM on Tuesday May 31, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) arrested two suspects after responding to a call for an Assault and Battery in the area of School and Province Street in Boston. On arrival, officers were met by an adult male victim and a...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Suspect held without bail in connection with fatal Boston stabbing

BOSTON — A Boston man accused in connection with the stabbing death of a mother of seven in the city's Mattapan neighborhood earlier this month is being held. Christopher Howard, 39, of Mattapan, was arrested nearly two weeks ago in Jacksonville, Florida. He is charged with murder in the death of Terkeshia Boykins, 40, on May 10.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man dies after stabbing in Roxbury, Boston police say

BOSTON — A man died after a stabbing Monday night in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, police said. Police were called just before 9 p.m. to the area of 4 Beauford Lane, where they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man accused of disabling women's cars arrested

Police in Milford, Massachusetts, say a man accused of intentionally disabling women's vehicles in the MetroWest area has been arrested. Alexander Yee was arrested Tuesday morning at his home in Winchendon, Massachusetts, Milford police said.
MILFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Milford Police identify man accused of targeting women, tampering with cars

MILFORD -- Police in at least five towns are warning women to be on the lookout for a man who is accused of tampering with women's cars.Milford police, who describe the man as an Asian male in his late 30s driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts plates, said he has been targeting young women by flattening their tires and filling their tanks with water, and then offering to drive them home.Police in Holliston and Franklin said they have had similar reports. Bellingham police said they are investigating a similar incident at the Charles River Center. Medway is also part...
MILFORD, MA
MassLive.com

3 more boys arrested in beating, attempted robbery of men at MBTA station

Three more boys were arrested Friday in connection with the beating and attempted robbery of two men at an MBTA station in Boston earlier this week, authorities said. The attack was reported around 11:50 a.m. Monday at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. The two men, ages 69 and 47, were approached by several boys at the Blue Bike racks. The juveniles are accused of demanding money from the alleged victims while wielding a knife, according to a statement from MBTA Transit Police.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcboston.com

Mass. Baseball Coach Accused of Raping 15-Year-Old Girl

A Massachusetts man is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at a facility where he worked as a baseball coach, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office. Keith Forbes, 45, of Wakefield, was working at the Extra Innings batting cages in Woburn in 2008 when the incident occurred, prosecutors said.
WOBURN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massive fire tears through old grandstand at Suffolk Downs

BOSTON — Boston firefighters battled a six-alarm fire at the old grandstand at Suffolk Downs Monday night. Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said the flames broke out around 10 pm. When firefighters got to the scene, there was a lot of smoke in the old grandstand, especially in the top floors where the simulcasting area is. The building was open for simulcasting, but was closed when the fire started and no one was inside.
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats? #quincypolice

Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats earlier this week?. The ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy appear to only be becoming even more dangerous. In any event as...
liveboston617.org

Possible Pedophile Charged With Groping Child on MBTA

BOSTON, May 26, 2022—An Allston man was arraigned this week on charges he groped a four-year-old child at the Park Street MBTA station, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. GEORGE FRANCOIS, 66, was arraigned Tuesday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 after a court clinician deemed him competent to take part in the proceeding. Prosecutors requested $5,000 bail and orders that the defendantstay away from the MBTA, stay away from and have no contact with the victim or witnesses and have no unsupervised contact with minors. Prosecutors also filed a motion for a protective order to impound victim and witness identifying information. Judge Mark H. Summerville set the requested $5,000 bail, imposed the condition that the defendant stay away from and not contact victims or witnesses and allowed the motion to impound.
BOSTON, MA
WTNH

West Hartford police investigate Memorial Day shootings

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police stated that they responded to multiple calls of apparent shots fired in the area of Warren Terrace on the evening of Memorial Day. Officials in West Hartford initially closed off access to several streets following the shootings on Monday night, but have re-opened them Tuesday morning. West […]

