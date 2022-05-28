Bethpage Air Show cancels remainder of Saturday lineup due to forecasted severe weather

The Bethpage Air Show canceled the remainder of Saturday's lineup after Jones Beach was evacuated due to forecasted severe weather.

Authorities were getting people off of the beach ahead of storms expected to bring lightning and thunder.

Regional Director of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation George Gorman said the decision was made to cancel the show around 12:50 p.m. and authorities cleared the beach ahead of storms expected to bring lightning and thunder.

Gorman said they expected to reopen the beaches once the storms passed, but the show would not continue Saturday.

The event had started at its scheduled time of 10 a.m. despite cloudy and foggy conditions and organizers said the decision whether to participate was left up to the pilots.

The high-flying stunt show was set to run through 3 p.m.

Organizers said Sunday's events would go on as planned.

