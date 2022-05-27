ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'I had to lie to him': What mom told son before sending him to school

By CNN
 2 days ago
CNN asked parents and children to leave a voicemail...

Simplycomplicated
5d ago

Too bad whoever went out the back door of that school didn’t lock it. There is a big concern. Made it easy for this person to enter the school.

World Without End
5d ago

I just want to say right now Abbott better not get on TV next week talking about his police taking on Mexican drug cartels. They couldn't deal with one 18 year old. Just think about it.

pork chop
5d ago

from a good portion of article I'm reading look like this could have been handled way better by the police🤦

The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Medic found out his daughter was Texas shooting victim as he treated her best friend at scene

The father of Amerie Jo Garza, one of the children killed in the mass shootout at a Texas school weeks after her 10th birthday, said he learned of his daughter’s death while giving her best friend medical aid.Texas’s Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday became the site of the deadliest shooting in the US in a decade after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children and two adults.Angel Garza, a medication aide, said he arrived at the scene as one of the first responders to help rescue operations when he found out about his daughter’s death...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Texas shooting survivor, 11, says gunman played music during massacre

A survivor from the Texas school shooting in Uvalde revealed that the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers inside a locked classroom played ‘sad’ music while he opened fire.In an interview with CNN producer Nora Neus, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo provided chilling new details about what went on inside her fourth-grade classroom in the moments before and during 18-year-old Salvador Ramos’s shooting rampage.The 11-year-old conducted the interview off-air with Ms Neus, as her mother said she wasn’t comfortable speaking on air, and the news station also added that the wounded child insisted that she’d only speak with women,...
UVALDE, TX
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’s family appeals for cash donations via GoFundMe: ‘We’ve been hit by all sides’

The family of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos has sought help to pay the medical bills of his grandmother, who was the gunman’s first victim on 24 May.Ramos’s aunt Natalie Salazar sought help for her mother Celia “Sally” Gonzales, who was “shot in the face and left to die alone in her home by her very own grandson”.Ms Salazar has set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to raise $30,000 (£23,770) to pay for the expenses of her mother who has already undergone four major surgeries and is expected to go through several more.Last week, Ramos shot his grandmother after...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Uvalde Victim’s Family Mistakenly Told He Was Still Alive

Jose Flores grinned wide and held up an honor roll certificate as he posed during an academic ceremony on Tuesday morning. The fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School in Texas was wearing a blue T-shirt in the photo, which was snapped hours before a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle entered his classroom and gunned down little kids.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Uvalde cops DID know kids were alive in classroom with gunman: Damning footage captures child victim saying they had been shot and shooter had entered class - when police chief insisted the kids were dead

Uvalde cops did know children were still alive inside the Texas elementary school during a shooting last week, damning new footage reveals. 'Are you injured?' the agent asked the child, according to CNN who made the clip public on Tuesday. The child answered: 'I got shot!'. 'A kid got shot?...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

'I'll spend the rest of my life fighting for you': Girl, 16, left orphaned when her mother was killed in Uvalde school before her father died of a broken heart pens tribute to her parents as $2.6M is raised for her and her siblings

The daughter of slain Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia, who then lost her father Joe Garcia days later to a heart attack, promised they 'will not be forgotten' in an emotional tribute. Lyliana Garcia, 16, wrote a note on a memorial left to Joe, 50, at the same place...
UVALDE, TX
