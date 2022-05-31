'I had to lie to him': What mom told son before sending him to school

Related
Fox News
Texas school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos' mom 'feeling bad for everybody' but 'lost her son, too': Grandpa
UVALDE, Texas – The grandfather of accused Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos said Thursday his daughter – the suspect’s mother – is "feeling bad for everybody," but added: "She lost her son, too." Rolando Reyes spoke briefly with Fox News Digital outside his Uvalde, Texas, home...
Mom of Texas School Shooter Had 'Uneasy Feeling' About Him, Said He Could Be 'Aggressive'
The mother of the Texas elementary school shooter is speaking out about her son. While speaking with ABC News' Matt Gutman for an interview at her home, Salvador Ramos' mother, Adriana Reyes, told the outlet that she worried about her son at times. "I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like,...
10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm
A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
My daughter survived Uvalde school massacre thanks to her substitute teacher – her two simple actions saved whole class
A MOM has revealed how her daughter survived the Uvalde school massacre thanks to the quick thinking of her substitute teacher. Mom Jennifer Gaitan was thankful to the teacher whose two simple actions saved her daughter's Jazzlyn class. Speaking to the Globe and the Mail, the tearful mum described the...
Two Texas high school seniors killed in car crash after leaving graduation rehearsal
Two high school seniors from Ray High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, were killed and two others injured on Wednesday in a car crash following a graduation rehearsal. KRIS’ Seth Kovar reports.June 1, 2022.
Texas shooter's grandmother told neighbor 'look at what he did to me': report
A neighbor who lives across the street from where Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother before the Uvalde school shooting claims the 66-year-old woman came running out of her home covered in blood and said "look at what he did to me!" Gilberto Gallegos, speaking to The Daily Mail, recalled that...
ETOnline.com
14 Students, 1 Teacher Killed After Shooter Opens Fire at Texas Elementary School
At least 14 students and one teacher were killed when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday. Abbott said the shooter is also dead, and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers. Abbott's comments came after the district...
Complex
Texas Woman Accused of Killing Married Boyfriend for Professing Love for Another Woman
A woman in Texas has been accused of killing her boyfriend after he informed her of his love for another woman, with the man having since been revealed to have been married. Karin Stewart, 51, was first reported by regional outlet Fox 26 to have been arrested in connection with allegedly shooting and killing her “husband” at a residence in Spring. A murder charge was filed and Stewart was booked into jail.
Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’
A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
Convicted murderer who escaped prison bus got out of restraints and cage before stabbing driver, Texas officials say
A convicted murderer who escaped from a transport bus last week got out of his restraints and a caged area before stabbing the driver, authorities said. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, is still on the run. Lopez, who was serving a life sentence, was being transported to a medical appointment on May...
TMZ.com
NeNe Leakes Sued By BF's Wife For Allegedly Sleeping With and Stealing Her Husband
NeNe Leakes is being hauled into court by her boyfriend's wife for allegedly sleeping with her man, causing her marriage to collapse ... this according to new legal documents. Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh claims in the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, NeNe and now-BF Nyonisela Sioh hooked up while he was still married to her.
Texas School Shooting Survivor Recounts Playing Dead by Rubbing Blood on Herself
Watch: Meghan Markle Visits Memorial for Texas School Shooting Victims. For Miah Cerrillo, a split-second choice may have saved her life in a terrifying tragedy. The 11-year-old student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, recalled the morning of May 24, when a 18-year-old gunman opened fire in her classroom.
TODAY.com
Manhunt underway for convicted murderer who escaped after allegedly stabbing prison bus driver
A manhunt is underway for a convicted murderer who escaped from a prison bus in Texas on Thursday by allegedly stabbing the driver in the hand and fleeing the vehicle after the bus went off the road, authorities said. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, who has been serving a life sentence for...
Texas woman admits to fatally shooting husband who confessed love for another woman
A woman in Texas has been charged with murdering her husband after he confessed to being in love with another woman, officials said. On Saturday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the arrest of Carin Stewart, 51, who admitted to shooting her husband after the two argued over another woman, Fox 26 of Houston reported.
Fox News
Texas school shooting: CBS reporter calls Beto press conference appearance 'clearly staged'
CBS News suggested Beto O’Rourke likely staged his surprise appearance at Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on the deadly Texas school shooting Wednesday. Although the public was largely surprised by the Texas gubernatorial candidate interrupting Abbott while he provided updates on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school, CBS correspondent Janet Shamlian, who was present at the conference, claimed the appearance was "clearly staged."
Uvalde Mom Says She Was Handcuffed While Begging Cops To Enter School
Angeli Rose Gomez also described seeing other parents get tackled, pepper sprayed and tasered outside Robb Elementary.
Convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez, on the run since escaping prison bus, killed in shootout with police after slaying family of five
A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was shot dead late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was killed about...
The Texas School Shooter Shot His Grandma First & 'Barricaded' Himself In With A Class
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. The gunman who killed more than 20 people at a Texas elementary school bought two assault-style rifles shortly after his 18th birthday and teased the shooting on social media beforehand, authorities say. The shooter walked into Robb...
Camerota asks Texas lawmaker why they work quickly to protect embryos but not 10-year-olds
CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asks Texas state representative James White (R) how the legislature can act so quickly on abortion but not on changing gun laws after 19 children and two adults were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
AOL Corp
Girl killed in Texas school shooting likely 'bled out' waiting for help: Official
One of 19 children killed in last week’s school shooting in Texas “likely bled out” in the more than an hour it took for law enforcement to confront and neutralize the gunman, a state senator said Sunday, citing the child’s family. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who...
