ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

People Are Sharing Things Gen Z Isn't Ready To Hear — And Some Are True, Some Are...Eh

By Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaDhD_0ftMP6Eb00

On Wednesday, Reddit user u/TreatAlternative6908 asked , "What’s something Gen Z isn’t ready to hear?" People came through with some words of wisdom, advice, sassy comments, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrB9I_0ftMP6Eb00
Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

Here's what they said:

1. "Changing your profile picture isn't spreading awareness, and it isn't activism."

u/ThatPunkTwink

2. "The choices you make today matter. You are not invincible."

u/YourFatherHere1

3. "Just like Harry Potter /Disney/anime/lolcomic bacon culture millennials, you too will one day be an embarrassment in the eyes of teens and anyone else who isn't chronically online. Quit seeking the most moral and respectable of interests — just be fucking cringe!"

u/puzzlekitty

4. "I like TikTok as a platform, but the dances y'all do will age horribly."

u/lonabirdie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WF9ij_0ftMP6Eb00
David Espejo / Getty Images

5. "Every generation going back to the boomers had the 'You kids today have it so easy' speech regurgitated to them a thousand times over. You will hear it and say it."

u/Woody90210

6. "Do not kill yourself a la hustle culture. Once you've damaged your mental and or physical health, it's very hard to get back to where you were."

u/Educational-Candy-17

7. "Toxic positivity isn't positive. 'Good vibes only ✌.' But my dog just died and I'm worried about — 'GOOD VIBES ONLY ✌️.' NO!"

u/camp-void

8. "The internet isn't always a great place to get your world view from. Seriously — I’ve noticed this especially with teens in the west and how they react to news (most recently American teens) and it’s usually internet hysterics that whip them into an almost delusional frenzy. It’s terrible for your mental health, and it's seriously lacking in perspective."

u/Thatmixedotaku

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMsdn_0ftMP6Eb00
Francesco Carta Fotografo / Getty Images

9. "Saving for your future is important. Opening a Roth IRA and starting to contribute to it early is a great way to secure your financial future."

u/Cheshire90

10. "Hey, Gen Z, you know all those shitty trends and horrible 'pranks' and the cancel culture you follow along with? Yeah, that's gonna stick around FOREVER. Unlike our predecessors, our mistakes can't just be left in the past because they're on the internet."

u/Jamano-Eridzander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c29DT_0ftMP6Eb00
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

11. "Middle class is over and doing better than your parents financially is kind of unlikely."

u/ptraugot

12. "All your good music is a remix of a better, older song."

u/bdp9850

13. "Not every inconvenience that happens to you is 'trauma.' It's minimizing real trauma. Gen Z over uses the word."

u/FreshwaterOctopus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeIHr_0ftMP6Eb00
Jeffbergen / Getty Images

14. "Dealing with confrontation and discomfort is a necessary life skill. Not everyone who challenges you and makes you 'uncomfortable' through mere argument or disagreement is a bully. If you want to succeed in business or life in general, you will need to handle difficult situations."

u/RecursiveSubversive

And lastly:

15. "You don't know nearly as much as you think you do. When you look back at yourself 10 years from now, you'll realize this too. It happens to everyone."

u/kellzone

OK! What else did they miss? Let me know in the comments below!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gen Z#Millennials#Maskot Getty Images#Tiktok
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy